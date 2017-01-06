L.A. Rams Rumors: Latest News Surrounding Head Coaching Search

L.A. Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said this week that his franchise is not going through a rebuild via NFL.com.

“… But this is not a rebuild to me whatsoever,” Demoff said. “This is maximizing the talent we have.”

Demoff said this after his team lost their last 11 of 12 games and fired their head coach Jeff Fisher.

Now, Demoff and the Rams must fill the vacancy left by Fisher. Here are the latest rumors around the L.A. Rams head coaching job.

Kyle Shanahan

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has been connected to the Rams job.

According to the Daily News, a group of Rams executives will have a formal interview with Shanahan on Friday.

Demoff, General Manager Les Snead and Senior Assistant Tony Pastoors will conduct the interviews. Rams owner Stan Kroenke could also join the process, per the Daily News.

Shanahan, 37, is the son of Mike Shanahan. The older Shanahan had a 14-year run as a head coach, and he won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

Kyle Shanahan is also expected to have interest from the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers too.

The Falcons offensive coordinator said the bye week has made head coaching interviews convenient via ESPN.

He also said he is ready to become a head coach. However, Shanahan will not take any job per ESPN.

A few seasons ago, Shanahan had his only previous head coaching interview came with the Buffalo Bills.

Now, he appears to be one of the Rams’ key targets for their head coaching job.

New England Patriots Coordinators

Both coordinators for the New England Patriots will also interview with the Rams, per the Los Angeles Times.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been connected to the L.A. job since it became available. He will get an interview on Saturday.

McDaniels, 40, coached two seasons with the Denver Broncos beginning in 2009. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2011.

Meanwhile, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will also have his interview on Saturday per the same L.A. Times report.

Patricia, 42, helped a Patriots defense that ranked in the top-10.

Like Shanahan, Patricia and McDaniels will not be available for follow-up interviews until their teams are eliminated from the playoffs.

Other Candidates

Rams request to interview Anthony Lynn, Kyle Shanahan https://t.co/diVo2xMrlj pic.twitter.com/MmgVV0Nw7L — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 2, 2017

The Rams have a list of 11 potential head coaches, per multiple reports.

They will interview Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn next week, according to the L.A. Times.

Also, Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone is expected to interview with the team.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is also expected to speak with the team per the same report.

On Thursday, the Rams interviewed Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, according to another L.A. Times article.

Goodwin already interviewed with Jacksonville and he is expected to interview with the Bills, per The Rams Wire. Goodwin, 43, has been the Cardinals offensive coordinator for the last four seasons.

McVay is also a candidate with the 49ers, according to the same article. At age 31, McVay is the youngest coordinator in the NFL, according to the L.A. Times.

Further, the Rams have already interviewed their interim head coach John Fassel and Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks, per the L.A. Times.

Wilks, 47, has coached with the Panthers, San Diego Chargers, and Chicago Bears.

Fassel did not win a game during his time filling in for Fisher.

Clearly, the Rams will explore a wide net of options for their head coaching position. Stay tuned for more L.A. Rams rumors surrounding their head coaching vacancy.

[Featured Image by John Bazemore/AP Images]