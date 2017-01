Macy’s To Close 68 Stores Across US, Full List Of Store Closings

Macy’s has announced that they will be closing 68 stores across the United States, and released a complete list of the department stores that will be affected.

Along with the location of the store closings, the list also provides the size of the building (in square feet) and the number of associates that are currently employed there.

According to CBS News,Macy’s announced on Wednesday that they would be going forward with the store closings after sub-par holiday sales. They plan to close 100 stores, with 68 of them being closed by mid 2017. By making this move, the company says, they will save $550 million annually.

After a disappointing holiday performance, Macy’s is shutting down 68 stores and slashing 10,000 jobs https://t.co/YBWqE7o2ZZ pic.twitter.com/sXl8fX549J — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 5, 2017

Here is the full list of store closings provided by Macy’s, along with the number of employees in each outlet who are losing their jobs.

California

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened 1961; 140 associates)

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened 1990; 77 associates)

Florida

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened 1995; 68 associates)

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened 2000; 83 associates)

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened 1977; 86 associates)

University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened 1974; 73 associates)

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened 2000; 72 associates)

Georgia

Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened 1981; 69 associates)

Idaho

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened 2009; 57 associates)

Illinois

Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened 1978; 54 associates)

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened 1981; 87 associates)

Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened 1999; 55 associates)

Kentucky

Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened 1979; 52 associates)

Louisiana

Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened 2008; 101 associates)

Maine

Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened 1998; 65 associates)

Massachusetts

Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened 2003; 79 associates)

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened 1992; 82 associates)

Michigan

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates)

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened 1957; 121 associates)

Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened 1979; 57 associates)

Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened 1965; 106 associates)

Minnesota

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened 1902; 280 associates)

North Carolina

Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened 1994; 72 associates)

North Dakota

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened 1978; 53 associates)

New Jersey

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened 1999; 107 associates)

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened 1970; 77 associates)

Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened 1963; 72 associates)

New Mexico

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened 1996; 56 associates)

Nevada

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened 1966; 84 associates)

New York

Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened 1989; 55 associates)

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened 2000; 58 associates)

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened 1982; 77 associates)

Ohio

Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened 2006; 73 associates)

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened 1979; 61 associates)

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened 1974; 59 associates)

Oklahoma

Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates)

Pennsylvania

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened 1968; 89 associates)

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened 1976; 69 associates)

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened 1987; 78 associates)

Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened 1995; 61 associates)

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened 1966; 74 associates)

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened 1999; 67 associates)

Texas

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened 2002; 67 associates)

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened 1975; 68 associates)

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened 2004; 71 associates)

Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened 1976; 70 associates)

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened 1982; 135 associates)

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened 1962; 78 associates)

Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened 1980; 103 associates)

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened 1981; 65 associates)

Utah

Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened 1980; 72 associates)

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened 1962; 88 associates)

Virginia

Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened 1965; 119 associates)

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened 1980; 60 associates)

Washington

Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened 1977; 109 associates)

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened 1987; 57 associates)

Wisconsin

Valley View, La Crosse, WI (101,000 square feet; opened 1980; 57 associates)

In addition, the list includes six stores that were previously slated to close:

–Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY (124,000 square feet; opened 1980; 63 associates)

–Carolina Place, Pineville, NC (151,000 square feet; opened 1993; 69 associates)

–Douglaston, Douglaston, NY (158,000 square feet; opened 1981; 144 associates)

–Downtown Portland, Portland, OR (246,000 square feet; opened 2007; 85 associates)

–Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR (67,000 square feet; opened 1980; 53 associates)

–Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI (104,000 square feet; opened 1991; 55 associates)

Macy’s likely to cut 10,000 jobs, close stores amid disappointing holiday sales https://t.co/ClE42u0scw pic.twitter.com/cyMKgZzUXt — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 5, 2017

Macy’s also revealed that they plan to open two new Macy’s stores, one in Los Angeles and one in Murray, Utah. They will also be opening two new Bloomingdale’s locations, on in San Jose, California, and one in Norwalk, Connecticut. Their locations, square footage, expected date to be open and approximate number of associates can be seen below.

–Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, CA (155,000 square feet, opening in spring 2017)

–Fashion Place, Murray, UT (160,000 square feet; to open in spring 2017; approximately 150 associates)

–Westfield Valley Fair Shopping Center, San Jose, CA (150,000 square feet; to open in spring 2019; approximately 250 associates)

–The SoNo Collection, Norwalk, CT (150,000 square feet; to open in fall 2019; approximately 200 associates)

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/ Getty Images]