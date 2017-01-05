Kentucky High School Drops ‘Stallions’ Mascot After Some Complain It’s Sexist, Let’s All Take A Moment And Lighten Up, OK?

A Kentucky high school has ditched the name “Stallions” for its proposed mascot after some complained that the mascot was sexist, WKYT (Lexington) is reporting.

Sports team names are supposed to inspire pride in the fans and the players, and what’s more proud than a stallion? A noble and fierce horse, running free across the fields. He can be a loyal and faithful companion, but he is also not to be trifled with.

So when Fayette County Schools started building the new Frederick Douglass High School, they figured the Stallion would be the perfect mascot for the school’s teams. After all, Kentucky has a long and proud tradition of breeding horses. And the school was being built on the very site of a former horse farm. So “Stallions” made perfect sense.

On Monday, school officials unveiled the new mascot.

https://t.co/c6RwUzl1Fr

I sincerely hope the students decide on the “Fighting Harambes” as their mascot. — Mike (@KyNDfan) January 5, 2017

And within hours, the complaints had started pouring in.

In case you’re wondering how anyone could possibly be upset about the name “Stallion,” here’s why: a stallion, according to the dictionary, is a male horse who hasn’t been castrated, used for breeding. It’s also slang for a virile male who is skilled in the budoir, or who has had multiple lovers.

Opponents of the name quickly put up an online petition, demanding that the name “Stallions” be ditched.

“What message does this send to our daughters and granddaughters? Our sons and grandsons?”

In a rare case of an online petition actually working, Fayette County Schools officials took notice of the complaints, and decided to ditch the name.

KSR: UPDATE: Frederick Douglass High School reverses decision after petition, will not use ‘Stallions’ as… https://t.co/F9l6Tf65J2 #BBN pic.twitter.com/2I4eCrIBoQ — UKWildcatSports (@UKWildcatSports) January 4, 2017

In a statement, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said that he has heard the complaints, and that the school teams will not be named “Stallions” after all.

“Since the public announcement of the mascot Monday, we have received feedback from some community members who have concerns about the mascot and we want assure our constituents that there was absolutely no intent to offend or upset anyone.”

Moving forward, the statement says, the school will keep the image of the fearsome horse, as well as the colors, but will go for a new name with less emotional baggage. Some names being considered a “Thoroughbreds” and “Racers,” both of which honor the site’s former horse-breeding tradition. But the school intends to let the students pick their mascot whenever the incoming freshmen class comes in. By the way, letting the general public, especially high school students, choose a name is not a good idea; remember the whole Boaty McBoatFace fiasco?

Needless to say, not everyone is convinced that ditching the name “Stallions” in the name of not being offensive was the right way to go. Looking back to the original petition to get the name changed, you’ll find plenty of snarky comments from people who think the whole situation is, well, too silly for words.

“As a follow-up to this petition, I am starting a petition to have the Henry Clay Blue Devils mascot name changed… A devil is ‘someone or something evil, hurtful or wicked.’ Is this the message we want to send to our children?” “I’m signing this petition because people being angry about something like this is too hilarious not to sign. Really? I mean come on, it’s a mascot name. Ask a mare if she’s offended by it. I bet she’ll stare at you and go back to eating oats.”

Do you find the name “Stallions” offensive for a high school sports team?

[Featured Image by CLS Digital Arts/Shutterstock]