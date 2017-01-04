Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Changes And New Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is going through many changes before its release date. It had been feared that Samsung might decide to leave the Note series behind after so many issues with their Note 7, but the latest news from BGR is that Samsung will continue with their Galaxy Note 8 launch as planned.

An executive from Samsung has explained that the Note 7 was an extremely popular product before issues began with it and Samsung would be continuing with their Galaxy Note 8 in response to the growing market for this series of phablet, as reported by Business Korea.

“The Galaxy Note 7 was very popular before user reports began circulating about devices that exploded or caught on fire while charging. As the phablet market, which was developed by Samsung Electronics, has been growing, the company will release the Note series this year again.”

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently slated for release in the second half of 2017, which will follow the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8 will be featuring the Samsung’s artificial intelligence assistant which is currently going by the name of Bixby. But the Galaxy Note 8 will have an ultra-definition VR feature along with Bixby and a stylus that has undergone improvement.

As for the official release date of the Galaxy Note 8, Business Korea report that Samsung will decide this based on careful consideration of previous release dates of their other Notes. For instance, the Note 7 was released on August 19, 2016, the Note 5 release was August 20 and the Note 4 was released on September 26. There are some who think that Samsung should release their Note 8 earlier than these other models, while some suggest that they should think carefully about their release date and wait.

A Samsung company official has stated that the Galaxy Note 8 will be using 4K resolution displays, while the Galaxy S8 will be using 2K resolution displays.

“Samsung will introduce 2K resolution displays in the Galaxy S8, but it will use 4K resolution displays in the Galaxy Note 8 to realize improved virtual reality (VR) functions. I heard that it will connect with new Gear VR wearable.”

Forbes note that this 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for the Galaxy Note 8 release could be “game changing” due to the fact that 4K displays have been rumored about, but previously made little sense. 4K is thought to be a key resolution that phones require that will be able to provide a comfortable viewing environment over long periods of time when the phone is very close to eye level. And the Note range should be able to take on a 4K display along with the sizeable battery that is also required to keep it functioning.

However, Forbes do say that since VR is still in its infancy stages that you could debate whether a 4K display is really needed before this technology grows in its maturity.

Samsung has still not explained the explosion issues of their Note 7 model, but they have said that an official statement will be forthcoming sometime after January 10 which will reveal details of the company’s fire investigation.

There is a rumor that the cause of fires was not merely to do with an issue with batteries, but is rather an electronic hardware design problem. The fire investigation of the Galaxy Note 8 was conducted by the U.S.-based safety organization UL. Samsung are thought to be revealing the results of the probe along with the independent investigation by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards.

With the release of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s reputation should be fully restored to its previous position and fans of the Note series are eagerly anticipating its arrival which should ensure strong sales.

