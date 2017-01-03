WWE News: ESPN Analyst Calls Ronda Rousey ‘Broken’ And Of No Interest To WWE

For the last year, fans have been excited about the chance of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE. It all started at WrestleMania in Dallas when Ronda Rousey showed up to help The Rock stand up to, and take down, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Even before her recent loss to Amanda Nunes, the rumors that Ronda Rousey would head to the WWE in 2017 were high.

Those chances are not very high according to former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachmen. Now working as an ESPN analyst, Coachmen took to Twitter and said that there is no chance of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE now and it will never happen because the WWE is not in the business of bringing in “a broken star” to rebuild.

Jonathan Coachmen knows a lot more about the inner workings of the WWE than many people but this seems like a strange guarantee. Brock Lesnar suffered two tough losses to end his UFC career and still returned to the WWE as an unstoppable monster.

There is little chance that wrestling fans would look at Ronda Rousey as anything less than one of the toughest female fighters in the world, even after her last two losses. Add in a storyline that is already built in with Rousey and Stephanie McMahon, and the move could work for the WWE.

Ronda Rousey could be a huge draw for the WWE, especially at an event like WrestleMania. Ronda has always been a professional wrestling fan, picking up her nickname from Rowdy Roddy Piper and using the nickname The Four Horsewomen for her and her stable of UFC friends.

Because of that, Ronda Rousey knows how the world of the WWE works. If Rousey would be willing to go through with a story where she allows Stephanie McMahon to bring up her last two losses and tear her apart for them, it could also build a great comeback story for Rousey.

While Jonathan Coachmen says that the WWE is not in business to bring in broken stars and rebuild them, they are masters at these comeback stories and the fans would surely buy into it. Besides, Ronda Rousey was beaten but she isn’t really broken.

Bloody Elbow reported that UFC president Dana White said he went back to the locker room after the Ronda Rousey loss at UFC 207 and the two shared a moment. He said that he let Rousey know how much she meant to the UFC over the years.

“I told her, ‘I love you so much, and whatever you want to do next, I got your back. You built this. This doesn’t exist without you. You’re the best decision I ever made.'”

Even coming off the first loss of her career, Ronda Rousey was still a huge selling point for the UFC. She lost to the champion Amanda Nunes but was still the fighter who received the highest payday. Rousey was the name that brought fans to buy UFC 207 and she is also a name that could bring a lot of fans in to buy WrestleMania this year.

Shaquille O’Neal is already coming to the event for a match with Big Show. Putting Ronda Rousey against someone like Stephanie McMahon, or maybe an actual wrestler like Sasha Banks or Nia Jax, could be a monster event that could sell a ton of people on watching the event.

