WWE Reportedly Making Major Changes To The ‘WrestleMania 33’ Card

Last week, it was reported that WWE already had three matches for WrestleMania 33 set in stone, as Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, and Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show were all pretty much done deals. But, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has recently made some major changes to next spring’s giant card, and things that were originally supposed to happen on the show now won’t be happening.

On Monday’s post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about how WWE is making changes to their April 2 card.

“There’s been an overhaul of aspects of the WrestleMania card in the last couple days, but I don’t know what’s the new card. A lot of the stuff that was going to happen, is not going to happen, and they’re redoing a lot of the stuff right now.”

On Raw, WWE teased a future meeting between Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg, and they also teased a future meeting between Goldberg and Braun Strowman. So, those are two possible matches for WrestleMania 33, if WWE is, in fact, changing up the card for that show.

As previously mentioned, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar was the original plan for WrestleMania 33, which is why Goldberg defeated Lesnar in less than two minutes back at Survivor Series. Both men will be in the Royal Rumble match on January 29, which is where the build to their rematch will likely begin.

A Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match has been rumored to be taking place at WrestleMania 33 and in recent weeks, it certainly looks like that match will happen on April 2. Whether or not it’ll be for the Universal Championship remains to be seen. WWE has been pushing Strowman as an unstoppable monster ever since the brand extension draft back in July, and he’s currently one of the favorites to win the company’s annual 30-man match.

It looks like the only match that probably won’t be changed is Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, barring injury of course. They’ve been building to that match ever since the summer, and Triple H will likely return following the Rumble to challenge Rollins to a match at WrestleMania 33.

WWE could be shuffling their WrestleMania 33 card around because of the impending return of Finn Balor, who may return earlier than expected at the Royal Rumble. In a few recent interviews — most notably one with ESPN — Balor teased that he would return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match if Vince McMahon asked him to. Of course, if he does return, he’ll likely be the match’s final entrant, simply because his entrance takes so much time to do.

The Undertaker vs. John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is another match which is rumored to be taking place at WrestleMania 33. The match was actually penciled in for last year’s WrestleMania, but Cena’s shoulder injury forced WWE to change Undertaker’s opponent to Shane McMahon.

As of right now, The Undertaker is scheduled to appear on next Monday’s Raw show, which is odd because when he came back in November, he made it clear that he was coming back to the SmackDown roster. But, WWE decided to book him on Raw, and it looks like he’ll show up and announce that he’s going to be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

If the Cena vs. Undertaker rumor is true, then Cena will defeat AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on January 29, and Undertaker will win the Royal Rumble on the very same night.

It’ll be interesting to see exactly what WWE has decided to change, and if we’ll end up seeing any big surprises in the months leading up to their biggest show of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]