NBA Trade Rumors: Tony Allen To Lakers, Nick Young To Grizzlies

NBA trade rumors are beginning to build around shooting guard Tony Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies, as ESPN has reported that the team is willing to listen to offers for the 13-year veteran. Fansided adds that the Los Angeles Lakers may consider Allen a trade target, since he has the reputation of being an elite defender, and that end of the court has been a weak area for the Lakers this season.

There have been a number of Lakers trade rumors circulating as of late, and according to Yibada, one of the players who is gaining value in the trade market is shooting guard Nick Young. Young is coming off a poor performance in 2015-16, but he seems to be rejuvenated this season playing for new head coach Luke Walton, scoring 14.3 points per game on exceptional three-point shooting (44 percent).

Current NBA trade rumors are pointing toward a possible deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. The rumored scenario is a simple one — Tony Allen would be sent to the Lakers, while Nick Young would join the Grizzlies. This would be a legal transaction as confirmed via the ESPN NBA Trade Machine, so let’s take a closer look at this hypothetical trade.

On the surface, this rumored proposal makes a lot of sense for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team’s defense has been among the worst in the NBA so far this season, and Tony Allen is one of the best defensive players in the game. However, there are some issues to consider if the Lakers make this trade. Allen is about to turn 35 years old, and is also in the final year of his contract. Los Angeles seems years away from being a true contender, so while Tony Allen could provide some defense and leadership for the young Lakers, there is a high probability that he won’t be around if and when the team grows into a threat in the Western Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies are offensively challenged, and they are known to be looking for players who can put points on the board. Nick Young fits that description, but he has been an inconsistent performer in the past, despite his stellar play so far in 2016-17. Young is also in the final year of his contract (with a player option for 2017-18), so he could potentially leave the Grizzlies after the season if they make a deal for him now. Memphis is having a solid season with a 22-14 record, so adding additional offensive punch could put them in a better position to compete in the playoffs this year.

Tony Allen and Nick Young fit the needs of the teams they would be dealt to, the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively. When you look beyond their basic skill sets, however, more uncertainty arises. Allen’s age and expiring contract could be enough to scare off the Lakers, and Young’s streaky shooting and option to become a free agent after the season could have the same impact on the Grizzlies.

This item from the latest batch of NBA trade rumors is an intriguing one. Despite the potential downside for both clubs, Tony Allen could help Los Angeles build a more defensive mindset and provide the Lakers’ young players with a veteran mentor. Nick Young could give Memphis the scorer they need to make a playoff push this year, and perhaps beyond. Because the on-court fit would be very good if this one-for-one swap was agreed to, this rumored trade scenario is something we could see happen before the NBA trade deadline.

[Featured Image by Brandon Dill/AP Images]