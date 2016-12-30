WWE Rumors: 5 Possible Surprise Entrants At ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017

WWE rumors mills are in full swing as the Royal Rumble 2017 approaches. Royal Rumble is the second major event after WrestleMania, and fans are always enthusiastic about it. For WWE, it is also an opportunity to set the stage for WrestleMania 33.

WWE most certainly will set up some surprises at the Royal Rumble as they have done in the past. Fans should expect some surprise entrants who may steal the show at Royal Rumble 2017. It is an ideal stage for the returning heroes and upcoming stars. Some WWE rumors about matches between John Cena and Undertaker and Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have already been confirmed. There will be more surprises, and here is a list of five possible surprise entrants at Royal Rumble 2017.

5. Tye Dillinger

Dillinger has been one of the most famous and consistent performers at NXT recently. He has found his feet after being resurrected with his perfect 10 gimmicks. A surprise entry would see his comeback to the main roster. The management has noticed his increased popularity, and Dillinger entering at number 10 is a perfect entry for him. This is one WWE rumor that fans will expect to turn into reality.

4. Shawn Michaels

The Royal Rumble 2017 will take place in San Antonio, Texas, which is the hometown of Shawn Michaels. He has a large fan following in his hometown, and he could be a huge draw at the event. Revenues aside, Michaels is a Royal Rumble legend, as he was the first wrestler to win from a number one entry position. In 2007, he was the last remaining man along with the Undertaker, and both men displayed exemplary performances.

The chances of this WWE rumor turning into reality are quite slim as Shawn is happily retired with no intention of making a comeback. In a recent interview (via WrestleZone), he clarified that no one from WWE had contacted him for an appearance at upcoming Royal Rumble. He may not enter the ring, but a brief appearance cannot be ruled out.

3. Samoa Joe

Joe has battled nearly everyone at NXT since his debut and has become a mighty force. He recently lost his championship, and if history is any indication, he might get a ticket to the main roster. Losing the championship is a sign of moving to main events as we have seen with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Neville, and others.

If Samoa Joe won the Rumble, he could be on a path to face AJ Styles. Fans would love to see the old TNA foes back in the ring against each other. Samoa Joe at Rumble is one WWE rumors that will most likely be turn out to be true.

2. Finn Balor

Balor is recuperating from the shoulder injury he had sustained at SummerSlam. Finn previously stated that he would be lucky to be back at WrestleMania 33. However, he is known to mislead fans to create some great moments. His surprise entry at the Royal Rumble 2017 will surely leave fans and even his opponents speechless.

The only problem with his speculated return is that Vince McMahon would not want to give Finn a push before he has recovered completely.

1. Triple H

The storyline between Triple H and Seth Rollins has been the center of WWE rumors for quite some time. Seth Rollins’ recent comments about Triple H only add to the speculation. It is most likely that the two superstars will settle the score at WrestleMania 33. To set that in motion, the feud would be reignited at the Royal Rumble 2017, as reported by Forbes.

It is worth noting that a match between Triple H and Seth Rollins was planned at WrestleMania 32, but had to be canceled after the later suffered an injury.

Besides this five surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble 2017, fans could also see some other superstars such as Kurt Angle, Undertaker, and Goldberg at the event.

