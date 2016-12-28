Bradley Wiggins Confirms Retirement After 20-Year Career, 5 Olympic Gold Medals, Historical Tour De France Win

Sir Bradley Wiggins retires from the world of professional cycling after an impressive 20-year career filled with awards, accolades and historical victories.

The 36-year-old Olympic gold medalist confirmed his retirement decision on Instagram Wednesday with a photo that speaks volumes about his accomplishments over the past two decades. “Wiggo” used the photo caption’s caption to reflect on his career, the fulfillment of his childhood dream and express his gratitude for the amazing people that have been part of his personal and professional journeys over the years.

As mentioned in his emotionally-stirring statement, Bradley Wiggins’ journey towards making history as a professional cyclist started at a very young age. 12-year-old “Wiggo” entered his very first race in the West London Challenge back in 1992. During a November 2012 interview with The Guardian, Wiggins claimed that he knew at that young age that he would undoubtedly become a successful cyclist.

When his art teacher asked him what he was going to do after leaving school, he told her that he was “going to be Olympic champion” and “wear the yellow jersey in the Tour.” How did his teacher respond to his statement? Bradley stated that she laughed and then asked him what was he really going to do.

Wiggins apparently did not allow his art teacher’s laughter to hold him back from turning that childhood pipe dream into a reality. Nearly 6 years later at the age of 18, according to Daily Mail, Bradley Wiggins won his first senior medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Bradley walked away from the Sydney Olympics in 2000 as a first-time medalist, earning the silver medal in team pursuit. That was apparently just a starting point for Wiggins when it came to Olympic medals. From the first medal he won in Sydney to his fifth trip to the Olympic Games at Rio in 2016, Bradley Wiggins earned a total of 8 Olympic medals – 2 Bronze, 1 Silver and 5 Gold.

Wiggins openly discussed the down’s of his career along with the up’s in his interview with The Guardian – including the grim reality that he faced in his personal life even after becoming the first British athlete to win 3 Olympic medals in nearly 40 years while still in his mid-20s. Bradley admits that he thought he would become an overnight millionaire after winning the Olympics, but was faced to realize the hard truth of “scraping the barrel” financially.

His wife Catherine becoming pregnant with their first child served as a major wake-up call for Bradley, helping him to straighten out his priorities in life to focus on what really mattered the most.

Great to see Bradley Wiggins on the start line with his kids, Ben & Bella, ready to do a lap of London circuit! pic.twitter.com/Eu8n7o7yWG — Tour of Britain ???????? (@TourofBritain) September 11, 2016

He stated that the tattooed B’s on his thumbs served as reminders of his two kids Ben and Bella – a reminder that would help him to stay focused during time trials. Wiggins claimed that he would stare at his thumbs to remind himself of why he was doing it in the first place.

“When I’m on the start line of an Olympic final, I look at them and think, ‘You know what?’ This ain’t life or death. So all I can do is try and do my best. Nobody’s going to shoot me if I don’t win. And at that moment I go, ‘Let’s do it!'”

Bradley often refers to 2012 as a “golden year” for him and his professional career. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the year was when he made history. Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour de France. Just a few days later, Wiggins won the individual time trial gold at the London Olympics essentially in front of his hometown crowd.

So Sir Bradley Wiggins retires. Throwback to my time in Paris 2012 for the Tour de France Finale and Bradley Wiggins made history. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/p3x5NSHNRx — Come-on-you-Reds (@dqaddoura) December 28, 2016

Even with that type of monumental accomplishment up his sleeve, Wiggins still maintained a very humble perspective when it came to his Tour de France win. According to Wiggins, he found it hard to be the winner of the Tour “and everything that goes with it” – especially after the scandals surrounding Lance Armstrong.

“I wanted to be the winner for the challenge of what the sporting event is about and how hard you can train to do that, and I never wanted all the stuff that went with it.”

As mentioned in his retirement statement on Instagram, Bradley Wiggins claims that he could not have done any of it without the support of his wife and kids.

‘My kids need their dad’: Sir Bradley Wiggins on life after his history-making Olympics https://t.co/ietTTuJ3ag pic.twitter.com/qzeB8bzThv — MummyPages Ireland (@MummyPages) August 14, 2016

Since the days of his professional cycling career are behind him, “Sir Wiggo” can continue focusing on spending plenty of quality time with his family instead of his racing bicycle. However, the inspirational impact Wiggins made within the sport has built a legacy for Wiggins that will last for many years to come.

[Featured Image by Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]