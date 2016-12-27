WWE News: AJ Styles To Defend WWE World Title Against John Cena In 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match At Elimination Chamber

John Cena will make his triumphant return to WWE tonight on WWE SmackDown Live, but he could be involved in a huge WWE World Title match in a few months against AJ Styles that no one saw coming. It has been widely reported that Cena is seeking to win his 16th World Title as soon as possible, but it was uncertain when he would get a shot to do so.

Reports had John Cena challenging AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship at WWE Royal Rumble in January, however those plans seemed to have shifted. According to PWStream, WWE seems to be planning a two out of three falls match with the title on the line at WWE Elimination Chamber involving both John Cena and AJ Styles. The event it taking place live from Phoenix, Arizona on the 12th of February.

The rumor reported was then seemingly confirmed with a graphic off of ticketmaster that has the picture we put above in the featured image for this article. The graphic has since been removed from ticketmaster’s website and had not appeared since. This could be due to WWE asking for the removal. The graphics are often sent out to arenas for promotional purposes.

However, when it comes to the WWE which broadcasts their shows live each week…storylines are daily occurrences. It would not make a lot of sense for WWE to have a World Title match at WWE Royal Rumble if the plan is to have AJ Styles defend the title at Elimination Chamber. We already know he will win at the Rumble, so a match happening at all would be useless.

This also makes us wonder what will happen with AJ Styles heading into WrestleMania 33. Let us pretend John Cena does win his 16th World Title at Elimination Chamber. Styles would want a rematch, and WrestleMania would be a good spot. However, if WWE does have plans to have The Undertaker face John Cena at WrestleMania, then Styles would need to get his rematch on an episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

The Undertaker is not a guarantee to face Cena either. AJ Styles vs John Cena in a rematch at WrestleMania is big. However, if Undertaker wins the Royal Rumble then he is guaranteed a WWE World Title match at WrestleMania. This might turn into a triple threat for the WWE World Title at WrestleMania 33. No one would dispute such a major match either. This is especially true for the main event of the show.

If by chance John Cena does not win the WWE World Title then, he could always win it down the line after challenging the WWE World Champion. He would simply go in to WrestleMania to take on The Undertaker like we’ve heard. Meanwhile AJ Styles would simply wrestle another person. He could always wrestle someone like Dean Ambrose again or someone that is newer to the main roster.

Rumors have been swirling that Samoa Joe could hit the SmackDown Live roster after The Royal Rumble. If he does, a Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles match for the WWE World Title would not be something fans would hate. Obviously that is a fan booked sort of thing, but the fact that this two out of three falls match is happening says that WWE is willing to do something big with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

For now, we can only take the AJ Styles vs John Cena match at Elimination Chamber to be a rumor. While social media and other sites seem to be helping the situation, there could have always been a mistake. However, this a bit unlikely with a graphic already prepared for the event. We will have to see where WWE goes storyline wise heading into the event to know how true it really is.

[Featured Image By WWE]