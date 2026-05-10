Woman Says Free Nose Job Left Her With ‘Voldemort Nose’ — Later Spends $26K to Fix It

Influencer Isabelle Lux posted the scary results of her 2014 septoplasty on social media to make people more aware of the consequences. The caption reads, “Lesson learned – I will ALWAYS pay more (if not the most) for surgery from now on – never try to save money; I’ve learned the hard way (and have had 2 nose jobs as a result).” The woman had to spend $26,000 to repair the botched surgery.

Until she was 21, her nose looked normal; however, she could only breathe through just one nostril due to a deviated septum. Lux did not have a problem with the way her nose looked. But she thought the surgery could help it look better.

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She said, “People were like, ‘Oh, you can get a free nose job.’ It never really occurred to me. I actually always liked my nose.” She started exploring ways to upgrade her nose in the same surgery for a deviated septum. Lux wanted a dip in her nose, but the doctors told her that wasn’t possible. So she vaguely told them just to make her nose look a little bit cuter.

After the surgery, she could breathe better. But she noticed the gradual changes later on. She explained one of the nostrils shut completely. “I was shocked. It looked to me like a Voldemort nose. I was like, ‘This cannot be. I have to go see a good surgeon,” said Lux.

She feels like she’s an elder on TikTok who can share her wisdom with those who wish to get plastic surgery. She said, “I think people are using these cheaper aesthetic options, especially surgeries, as ways not even to have to really consider the consequences. When it’s free, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it.’ You don’t think things through.”

She further noted, “If you have to pay up, then you start considering, okay, who’s the doctor? Who am I seeing? What are the possible repercussions? What exactly do I want to come out of it?” So she’s against combining a nose job with surgery for a deviated septum. She warns against doing it just because insurance covers it.

The result would be less than satisfactory and have several repercussions. In the end, it might end up costing even more. She told People, “I know that everyone’s trying to use insurance to get a septoplasty nose job. Don’t do it. It’s not even worth it. It’s the same thing with teeth. It’s the same thing with everything.” According to Lux, she wanted to share the full story since everyone shares that they got a free nose job but not the complete information.