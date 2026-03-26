Brittany Kritis-Garip, a Long Island woman, went missing after jumping from a moving car, the New York Post reported. Kritis-Garip was in a panicked state when she fled on foot. She was last seen in the Oyster Bay hamlet about 8 p.m. Friday.

Surveillance footage captured her shortly before she was reported missing, News 12 Long Island reported. Fernando Garip, Kritis-Garip’s husband, told News 12 they had been combing wooded, rural and suburban areas and were asking for the public’s help to locate her.

He added,

“We’re going to be at this until she’s home. I don’t care what we have to do, what needs to be done.”

A social media post described concerns about her condition:

Long Island wife Brittany Kritis-Garip vanishes after jumping from moving car in panic — loved ones fear she’s in danger “We believe she was disoriented and frightened, and may think she is in danger. She is not dangerous — she needs help.” https://t.co/vKkpsyuf9E pic.twitter.com/BfeeXsU4k8 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 26, 2026

The search is now focused on the East Norwich–Oyster Bay border, where her wallet was also found.

Sarah Castor, who has been working with the Garip family, said the wallet was found near the end of Florence Avenue. The location was described as a marshy, sandy area along the shore, the Daily Voice reported.

Castor has also set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family, which states:

“Brittany is 5-foot-7, approximately 140 pounds, caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes. We believe she was disoriented and frightened and may think she is in danger. She is not dangerous — she needs help.”

The page adds that the funds will support efforts to expand the search area.

The family is also seeking to hire a licensed private investigator to gather more information. It further provides instructions for anyone with information, stating, “If you see Brittany or have any information, please contact the police immediately.”

Yet another social media post on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance read:

https://t.co/4EWr4nplhi

1)32 YR OLD BRITTANY KRITIS/East Norwich-went missing Friday NIght-last seen on foot-Her Husband FERNANDO GARIP-“says she was in a panicked state-JUMPED Out of Moving Car(was it his?) threw her phone into a bush(that’s not believable) & RAN OFF! — Mazi/Maisie/TV24hr (@babelmouth1) March 23, 2026

The family has also set up a Facebook group to assist with the search.

Maryann Ward Kritis, Kritis-Garip’s mother, wrote that Brittany was last seen wearing the outfit shown in a shared flyer. She said Brittany may be wearing sweatpants with white lettering, likely on the left leg, along with black sneakers with white soles.

She also encouraged neighbors to check Ring cameras or other security footage and to search their properties, including garages, sheds and yards, for any signs she may have passed through. She added that organized volunteer searches are being planned and that details would be shared soon to avoid duplicating efforts. Her message concluded with thanks to the community for its support and a request to continue sharing information about Brittany as the family works to bring her home.

Authorities in Nassau County have conducted multiple searches using helicopters and drones, Greater Long Island reported.