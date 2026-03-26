News

Woman Leaps From a Moving Car and Disappears — Husband Says ‘I Don’t Care What We Have to Do’

Published on: March 26, 2026 at 9:01 AM ET

Police are using drones and helicopters in the search.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Brittany Kritis-Garip, Long Island
Search ongoing for Brittany Kritis-Garip (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/King of Hearts, pexels.com@Tim Samuel)

Brittany Kritis-Garip, a Long Island woman, went missing after jumping from a moving car, the New York Post reported. Kritis-Garip was in a panicked state when she fled on foot. She was last seen in the Oyster Bay hamlet about 8 p.m. Friday.

Surveillance footage captured her shortly before she was reported missing, News 12 Long Island reported. Fernando Garip, Kritis-Garip’s husband, told News 12 they had been combing wooded, rural and suburban areas and were asking for the public’s help to locate her.

He added,

“We’re going to be at this until she’s home. I don’t care what we have to do, what needs to be done.”

A social media post described concerns about her condition:

The search is now focused on the East Norwich–Oyster Bay border, where her wallet was also found.

Sarah Castor, who has been working with the Garip family, said the wallet was found near the end of Florence Avenue. The location was described as a marshy, sandy area along the shore, the Daily Voice reported.

Castor has also set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family, which states:

“Brittany is 5-foot-7, approximately 140 pounds, caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes. We believe she was disoriented and frightened and may think she is in danger. She is not dangerous — she needs help.”

The page adds that the funds will support efforts to expand the search area.

The family is also seeking to hire a licensed private investigator to gather more information. It further provides instructions for anyone with information, stating, “If you see Brittany or have any information, please contact the police immediately.”

Yet another social media post on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance read:

The family has also set up a Facebook group to assist with the search.

Maryann Ward Kritis, Kritis-Garip’s mother, wrote that Brittany was last seen wearing the outfit shown in a shared flyer. She said Brittany may be wearing sweatpants with white lettering, likely on the left leg, along with black sneakers with white soles. 

She also encouraged neighbors to check Ring cameras or other security footage and to search their properties, including garages, sheds and yards, for any signs she may have passed through. She added that organized volunteer searches are being planned and that details would be shared soon to avoid duplicating efforts. Her message concluded with thanks to the community for its support and a request to continue sharing information about Brittany as the family works to bring her home.

Authorities in Nassau County have conducted multiple searches using helicopters and drones, Greater Long Island reported.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *