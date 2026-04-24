Woman Allegedly Kills Two Ex-Husbands in One Day, Then Gives Two-Word Response to Police

A Florida woman named Susan Avalon has been charged with murder after killing two of her ex-husbands on the same day. Avalon had planned the murder well in advance and even wore surgical gloves before carrying out the attacks.

She traveled across the counties of Hillsborough and Manatee to kill both her ex-husbands. The victims were identified as David Scott, killed in Bradenton, and Timothy Fletcher, killed in Tampa.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of gun violence and homicide Susan Avalon, 48, has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down two former husbands in separate broad daylight attacks across Florida. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells described the acts as… pic.twitter.com/RZzsFEOxOQ — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) December 21, 2025

Manatee County officials first found David Scott shot at his doorstep. He was still alive when the police arrived. According to People, Scott alleged that the killer could have been his ex-wife. Scott and Susan Avalon’s daughter was at her father’s home at the time. She alerted the authorities and recalled hearing three gunshots. By the time she checked what had happened, she saw a vehicle driving off.

Based on the vehicle’s description and David Scott’s final words, the police decided to contact Avalon. When asked about her ex-husband, Avalon reportedly said, “Which one?” Avalon’s statement prompted Manatee County police to alert the Tampa police. However, by the time officers arrived at Timothy Fletcher’s home, he had already died. It was later discovered that Avalon had first killed Fletcher in Manatee County. She then traveled to Scott’s house in Hillsborough County to shoot him.

It has also been reported that Avalon allegedly stole a bag of food from Panera Bread to lure her second victim. She placed the bag of food on Scott’s door to make him answer the door. As of writing, it’s unclear what led Susan Avalon to kill both of her ex-husbands on the same day. However, reports allege Avalon owed $4,000 in unpaid child support. If left unpaid, this would have led to the suspension of her driver’s license.

NEW: Florida woman accused of k*lling both ex-husbands in separate shootings on the same day Investigators say Susan Erica Avalon, 48, shot and k*lled an ex-husband in Manatee County, then another ex-husband in Tampa Detectives told her they needed to talk about her ex-husband,… pic.twitter.com/wyuWvV21ES — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 21, 2025

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells commented on the matter, calling it a “brazen” incident. “It doesn’t get any more brazen than this,” Wells said in a conversation with CBS News. “This is a very active neighborhood — three o’clock in the afternoon on a Wednesday, kids coming home from school. She didn’t seem to care.”

When officers arrived at Avalon’s home, they found the accused trying to “destroy evidence” with bleach. The state Attorney’s Office aims to seek the death penalty for Susan Avalon who has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. “While our case focuses on one victim here in Hillsborough County, we know this tragedy did not end with one life,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.

“Two families are grieving, and we are committed to seeking justice while standing with everyone impacted by this senseless violence.” Susan Avalon’s next court hearing is set to take place on July 9 who has pleaded not guilty to all charges.