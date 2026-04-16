Widow Files Emotional Lawsuit After Husband’s Fatal Encounter With MRI Machine

Adrienne Jones-McAllister has filed a lawsuit against a clinic responsible for the death of her husband, who was sucked into an MRI machine in Long Island. Her husband, Keith McAllister, died after he was pulled into the MRI machine while reportedly wearing a “large metallic chain,” according to the complaint.

According to court documents obtained by People, the Nassau Open MRI is being sued by Keith’s widow for negligence. The complaint accounts for the freak accident that took place on July 16, 2025, at the hospital.

The widow was accompanied by her husband so she could get an MRI of her knee. After her scan was complete, the technician reportedly asked her late husband to help move his wife. This is reportedly when things took a turn for the worse.

Not long after he attempted to help his wife, her husband was painfully sucked into the MRI machine. The complaint alleges that the technicians at the lab did not warn her husband to remove the “large metallic chain” he was wearing.

NEW: Wife of man killed after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a 20-POUND CHAIN files lawsuit against the radiology office Adrienne Jones-McAllister filed a lawsuit after her husband, Keith McAllister, 61, died following a freak MRI incident on July 16, 2025 The… pic.twitter.com/ZkWK0z3L3L — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 10, 2026

The complaint states he was “drawn into the machine” due to the magnetic force of the MRI. As a result of the extent of his injuries, Keith passed away on July 17, 2025. The complaint states the widow witnessed the incident.

Although some individuals reportedly feel groggy and fatigued due to the medicines before and during an MRI, she was “totally aware through all of her senses.” Meaning she witnessed her husband getting injured in that machine.

Nearly a year after the freak accident, she alleges that her husband would’ve been alive if the staff present had taken precautionary measures. The complaint alleges that staff at Nassau Open MRI committed “negligent, wanton, reckless, and careless acts.”

Why didn’t he take it off and how didn’t the hospital notice a 20 pound chain around his neck? — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 20, 2025

The complaint also pointed out the allegedly “unsafe and dangerous” environment that had been reportedly allowed by the center. Technically, before getting an MRI scan, patients are sternly informed to remove any kind of metal.

This includes piercings, jewelry, and other metal objects. Patients are generally permitted to enter the scanning room only after completing this process.

Neither was her late husband informed about the norm as a precautionary measure, nor was he denied entry into the scanning room. So is this gross negligence or an honest mistake? That remains unconfirmed for the moment.

Until his death, the widow reportedly had to cover both hers and his medical expenses, which were financially burdensome.

— JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) July 21, 2025

She was reportedly also affected physically, according to the complaint from the court documents. Jones-McAllister sustained “pain, disfigurement, and loss of bodily function” shortly after her husband passed away.

And hence is seeking out a reportedly undisclosed amount from the scanning center. She’s seeking an amount that a jury would find “just, fair, and adequate.”

In a statement to News 12 Long Island, Jones-McAllister recalled her husband’s last moments. He reportedly had multiple heart attacks until suffering a massive cardiac arrest and died in her arms.

Neither Jones-McAllister, her legal representatives, nor the MRI center has released a statement following the legal filing.