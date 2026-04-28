White Men Hurl N-Word, Attack Black Driver’s SUV Before Chaotic Collision – Netizens Weigh In

A video has surfaced online, showing two men attacking a Black man driving an SUV in the Kroger parking lot in Columbus, Ohio.

The video gained thousands of views, igniting reactions from social media users. Most are siding with the driver, who was trying to get away from the attackers. Many described the driver’s actions as self-defense after viewing the full video. The video shows white men aggressively attacking the SUV and even yelling the N-word at the man.

The Black man did nothing wrong. He was trying to leave the scene. The white man should have let him leave. Instead, he damaged his vehicle with a weapon and tried to attack him and drag him out of his vehicle. That is why he got hit. Play stupid games win stupid prizes pic.twitter.com/EVzxMHwzLL — High King of Narnia (@Geminitwin312) April 20, 2026

The attackers blocked the driver from getting into his car. One of the men then pulled out a metal pipe. After this, one of them continued hitting the window with the pipe. Meanwhile, the driver tried to drive away.

As the vehicle moved, the man appeared to fall to the ground. Even as the vehicle accelerated, he did not stop hitting it. He was then struck by the vehicle, and netizens think it’s instant karma. In the middle of this, another fight broke out between two women. Needless to say, it was a chaotic day at this Ohio parking lot.

After getting hit by the car, the man was lying on the road, not moving at all. One of the bystanders exclaimed, “Oh my God!” According to Atlanta Black Star, it’s unclear if he needed medical attention or if the authorities arrived for an arrest.

A shocking confrontation caught on video shows a group attacking a Black driver while hurling slurs, but the ending is what’s driving the conversation.https://t.co/GUx1M215De — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) April 28, 2026

The incident did leave social media viewers with different opinions. One X user commented, “Now what did we learn? You don’t hit people’s cars with a bat. The man is in fear for his life.” The second one posted, “Dude wanted the smoke, and he got the smoke. No sympathy.”

Another one supported the driver, “Looks like self-defense to me. The man was trying to leave.” “That’s what you get when you bring a crowbar to a car fight.” One pointed out the double standards, “Not one ‘oh My God’ when he was beating on the windows of a moving car.”

One more agreed, “I concur. Wasn’t anyone saying OH MY GOD when he was attacking the car, but when the person defended themselves with that same car, everyone’s outraged. He got what he deserved.”

Some netizens felt like the driver hit the man deliberately, but several agreed he was acting in self-defense. Many noted that calling the N-word and attacking the man was a case of racist attack.