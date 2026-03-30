White House Spiritual Adviser Faces Backlash Over Call to Donate Income to Israel

White House spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain is facing criticism after posting a video on social media urging followers to donate to several causes supported by her ministry. However, backlash intensified online when she encouraged support for Israel.

In a video shared online, White-Cain said:

WH spiritual adviser Paula White: ‘Christians should donate their first tenth of gross income to Israel to honor God and His tithe’ Imagine your spiritual adviser telling you to Venmo another country 10% of your paycheck or you’re disobeying God pic.twitter.com/GyRMNEqrBV — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 30, 2026

Israel and the United States are currently engaged in a military conflict with Iran, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation. Several countries in West Asia have reported renewed attacks on U.S. military bases and energy infrastructure.

Polling suggests many Americans oppose the conflict, while global energy markets remain volatile amid uncertainty over supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

White-Cain urged followers to donate the first tenth of their income to her organization, which supports initiatives aimed at feeding and clothing vulnerable populations worldwide. These efforts include aid to Israel following attacks such as the large-scale Oct. 7, 2023, assault. She said Christians should support Israel, describing Jewish people as God’s chosen people.

Another post circulating on social media criticized White-Cain’s fundraising practices:

Meet Paula White, Trump appointed Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office she made millions selling “anointed” amulets. Zionist 1st with a bizarre mix of dispensationalist that preaches the prosperity gospel (all are heresy) and extorts money from her listeners. She was… pic.twitter.com/U92iZm6eI7 — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) March 6, 2026

While the United States has historically been a close ally of Israel, public sentiment appears to be shifting. An Economist/YouGov survey released Aug. 5, 2025, and reported by Newsweek found unfavorable views of Israel rose from 42% to 53%.

About 45% of respondents said they believed Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

White-Cain has also benefited politically following Donald Trump’s reelection. She was appointed head of the newly formed White House Faith Office after his victory. A longtime supporter of Israel, she has faced criticism for promoting prosperity gospel teachings, which emphasize financial contributions in exchange for divine favor, though she has denied those claims.