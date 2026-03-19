White House Sparks UFO Rumors After Acquiring New Internet Domain

All eyes are on the White House and Trump administration for declassifying information about extraterrestrial evidence. On Wednesday, the administration got registered with a new internet domain name titled Aliens.gov, which immediately sparked rumors. Extraterrestrial enthusiasts got renewed hope about more information that is likely to follow.

This new domain is still not live. But its existence was captured by several automated trackers, almost instantly. It comes after a month that President Trump announced release of government files on extraterrestrial evidence and UFO phenomena. He had mentioned ordering Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to handle the matter.

The Trump administration appeared to register the domain https://t.co/uAPJXjvZRK on Tuesday, roughly a month after President Donald Trump said he would direct government agencies to release files on alien life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and UFO’s. pic.twitter.com/TLroybXYN4 — UFO Files Released (@UFOFilesRelease) March 19, 2026

In his Truth Social post, he had written “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Amid the deepened interest among the public in decoding alien life, Pete Hegseth has, however, provided little intel to move ahead. During one of his press briefings, he alluded that the department was still knee deep in the search but avoided making any concrete promises. Hegseth mentioned keeping their best efforts to comply with the executive order in any way.

Well, the topic of UFOs and alien existence still seems to carry a lot more speculation over the truth. Amid it, a spokesperson from the defense intelligence made a startling statement last week.

The former deputy assistant secretary confirmed to the New York Post that the government was in possession of detailed photographic and video evidence. Christopher Mellon added that if these were to be released to the public, it would take the discussion on alien life to the next level. He added, “We have satellite imagery of craft that sure don’t look like anything that we have built or constructed.”

On February 20, 2026, President Trump said he would direct U.S. agencies to release documents on UFOs and extraterrestrial life, citing strong public interest, and linked the move to remarks by President Obama that he said disclosed classified information. pic.twitter.com/jlOuXk1EtC — UFO Files Released (@UFOFilesRelease) March 19, 2026

Moreover, it was Barack Obama’s blaring comment on aliens that fueled renewed interest among netizens. While speaking with Brian Tyler Cohen in a podcast, his remark on the controversial Area 51 on presence of extraterrestrial life was puzzling. He said, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility.”

Later on, the 64-year-old did issue a clarification over the viral comment of his, which led to various speculations. Obama mentioned that during his time in office, he did not experience any alien contact. It somewhat aligned with the government’s take on the existence of unidentified aerial phenomenon. But hints about extraterrestrial life still remain inconclusive.

Hours after the statement, the White House Press Secretary was flooded with questions about alien life. Reporters further reminded how Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara claimed that the 79-year-old was holding onto a speech about aliens. In response, Leavitt expressed shock and added that it was news to her as well.

On the other hand, in response to Barack Obama’s comment, Donald Trump had turned furious. He had said, “Well, I don’t know about that… But Obama is not supposed to be giving out classified information.”