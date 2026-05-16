Entertainment

The Dark Truth Behind Iconic The Wendy Williams Show’s Cancellation After 13 Seasons

Published on: May 16, 2026 at 3:53 PM ET

Nobody knew how sick Wendy really was.

Krishma Sharma
Written By Krishma Sharma
News Writer
Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show set. (Image Credits-Wendy Williams Show/YouTube)
Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show set. (Image Credits-Wendy Williams Show/YouTube)

The Wendy Williams Show, hosted by the iconic Wendy Williams, was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster for its ardent fans. The show, which aired for 13 seasons from 2008–2022, offered fans all the hottest celebrity gossip with a perfect blend of humor, wit, and sass. Much to fans’ shock, the show had to air without the beloved host, and Sherri Shepherd was placed as a temporary host. Nevertheless, Williams’ health issues and battle with alcoholism didn’t allow her to ever make a comeback on screens.

A Nicki Swift report notes that The Wendy Williams Show made a virtual shift, with the iconic host also hosting from her home at the onset of the global pandemic, COVID-19. While the usual routine resumed in 2021, she made her final appearance before a small studio audience that year. While fans were expecting her to return to screens, her deteriorating health prevented her from continuing to host.

Where is Wendy Williams?, a documentary based on her, introduced audiences to the dark new reality of her life. It showed her struggle with alcoholism and several issues that followed. More than that, it was the final confirmation that Williams would not return to the show. In ABC’s Nightline segment, Williams’ attorney hinted that the host had been battling “alcohol-induced dementia” since 2023–24.

He acknowledged that Wendy was an alcoholic, further stating that she was drunk almost 24 hours a day. She looked like she needed help. She did need help. She needed alcohol rehabilitation.” Notably, ardent fans had already been speculating about Williams’ health for quite a few years.

It all started when the 61-year-old fainted in 2017 during a Halloween episode of her show while she was wearing a Statue of Liberty suit. While the fans were concerned, she suggested her fainting was due to heat stroke.

She addressed the incident in one of the episodes and responded with her signature sass, insisting, “I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. All of a sudden, right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.” She also thanked her fans and assured them that she was going to stay for a “long time.”

According to Today, in February 2018, the beloved show host, who has always been open about her health struggles, took a short hiatus after being diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Before taking a three-week break from the show, she had canceled several shows after developing flu-like symptoms. A representative at the time had also informed the outlet that she had had Graves’ for “many years.”

For the unversed, Graves’ is an autoimmune condition that activates the receptors on the thyroid gland, causing it to produce more thyroid hormones.

Nevertheless, the 2024 documentary based on the iconic show host gave viewers a clearer picture of her health struggles. Once, a full-of-life talk show host appeared visibly dull and unwell as she discussed her show’s end and life under legal guardianship.

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