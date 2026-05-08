U.S. Begins Revoking Passports of Thousands of Americans Over Unpaid Child Support

In an attempt to clear child support debt, the U.S. government has launched a passport revocation program.

A statement released by authorities confirms that the process of revoking passports due to unpaid child support is expected to impact thousands of Americans.

The first phase of the process will begin on May 8. The program expands the federal enforcement effort aimed at compelling delinquent parents to meet court-ordered obligations. The move will initially target parents who owe $100,000 or more in past-due child support.

According to Fox News, this will initially affect 2,700 American passport holders. The data was derived from figures provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Under the federal law, anyone with more than $2,500 unpaid court-ordered child support can be denied a passport or have their existing one yanked. Government officials are working with HHS to include parents above that threshold.

They are expanding enforcement by proactively revoking existing passports rather than simply blocking renewals or new applications. The department said in a release:

“The State Department is putting American families first through our passport process.”

According to Mint, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said:

“We are expanding a commonsense practice that has been proven effective at getting those who owe child support to pay their debt. Once these parents resolve their debts, they can once again enjoy the privilege of a U.S. passport.”

Reportedly, once a passport is revoked, the holder cannot use it for travel, even if the debt is paid, and the individual must apply for a new passport.

The State Department guidance explained:

“Eligibility for a new passport will be restored only after the child support debt is paid to the relevant state child support enforcement agency and the individual is no longer delinquent in HHS records.”

If a passport holder with child support debt is already abroad at the time of revocation, they will have to contact the state where the debt is owed. Additionally, they may have to visit a U.S. embassy or consulate in the country where they are for passport application procedures. Even in that scenario, they will be eligible only for a limited-validity passport for direct return to the U.S. until HHS verifies repayment.

Affected individuals will have to work with their respective state child support enforcement agency. HHS would then have to update its record before the state government can process a new passport. This process is expected to take at least two to three weeks. As such, individuals are advised to contact the relevant state agency and make payment arrangements before any passport action is taken.

Federal officials also emphasized that the passport denial program is not new. It has existed since the late 1990s. The passport revocation effort is an expansion of how the existing law is enforced.

The State Department said this program has helped states collect nearly $657 million in unpaid child support since 1998. Officials also noted that more than $156 million had reportedly been collected through over 24,000 lump-sum payments during the past five years alone.

The state government also suggested that the publicity this program has garnered and will garner will automatically influence repayment behavior.