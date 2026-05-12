Massachusetts Man’s Missed Parole Meeting Leads To 50+ Rounds Shooting on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive and Two Men as Collateral

A gunman with a prior criminal history opened fire with an assault-style rifle on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 11, striking two men in separate cars, resulting in life-threatening injuries. A responding State Police trooper and a civilian also shot at the suspect, Tyler Brown, who is currently in custody while being treated for gunshot wounds at ahospital in Boston.

The Massachusetts shooter had missed a parole meeting and carried a criminal history before the attack. This has raised hard questions about parole monitoring, bail reform, and the justice system’s ability to prevent violence.

Suspect Tyler Brown is not a first-time offender. In 2020, he faced charges related to the attempted killing of Boston police officers. Authorities said he fired at a Boston police officer. The suspect later pleaded guilty to eight offenses, including armed assault with intent to murder and attempted assault and battery involving the discharge of a firearm, CBS News reports.

BREAKING: Boston 25 Sources identify the man who fired at law enforcement on Memorial Drive as 46 year old Tyler Brown. A Tyler Brown with the same birthdate previously shot at Boston Police Officer in May 2020. Then Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins put out a news release in 2021,… pic.twitter.com/dsb7JeLcIF — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 11, 2026

At the time of the 2020 incident, Brown was already on probation related to a 2014 conviction for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

In 2021, Brown received 5-6 years in state prison followed by probation after firing at a Boston Police officer in the South End. The court also ordered him to receive a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Rachael Rollins, who was the Suffolk County District Attorney at the time, said that she was “disappointed” by the judge’s sentence and called for 10-12 years, followed by an additional five-year-long probation.

Before the Monday attack, Brown had missed a scheduled parole meeting that day. At 12:30 p.m., Brown’s parole officer reported he had made suicidal statements and was seen on FaceTime holding an assault rifle. Authorities issued an officer safety bulletin and attempted a welfare check at Brown’s Dorchester home. He was not found there.

APR (LNN): Cambridge Shooter The suspect identified in the daylight shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, May 11, 2026, is Tyler Brown, 46. Suspect's Background Criminal History: Brown has a criminal record spanning nearly 20 years, including prior… pic.twitter.com/uN48Zmls9W — APR (LNN) (@AnonHeel) May 11, 2026

Shortly after 1 p.m., Cambridge police received a call from Boston Police reporting a person acting erratically and suspected of carrying a gun. Within roughly 30 minutes of the missed welfare check, Brown opened fire on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive. He fired 50 to 60 rounds, striking at least a dozen vehicles.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan stated that “it was already an active shooter situation” when officers arrived, CBS News reports. According to Ryan, Brown was walking down the middle of Memorial Drive and firing his rifle in “an erratic fashion, at various vehicles along the road.”

Ryan said that as people were running from their cars, a State Police trooper and a civilian moved toward Brown and fired their weapons. The civilian is a former Marine with a license to carry a firearm. The suspect was struck multiple times in the extremities.

While Troopers reportedly gave Brown first aid, the two victims in the shooting were taken to the hospital. The shooter is also being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital currently.

The judge who let this guy off easy should go to prison. 25 Investigates: Suspect in brazen Cambridge shooting has criminal history https://t.co/SphaDWBKM4 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 11, 2026

News of Brown’s reported criminal past quickly drew reactions online. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wrote on social media that “the judge who let this guy off easy should go to prison.”

Meanwhile, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue also commented on the shooting. He said he would work to ensure repeat offenders like Brown do not receive reduced sentences or parole.

Brown is facing several charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said that she is closely following the situation as Massachusetts State Police and local police continue their investigation.