Two US Soldiers Injured After Being Mauled By Bear During Training Exercise

Two U.S. soldiers were brutally attacked by a brown bear during military training in Alaska. The soldiers were taking part in a land navigation exercise when they encountered the bear, which was out of hibernation. Bears are usually aggressive and hungry after hibernation.

Soldiers from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson are now recovering, according to a statement from the 11th Airborne Division. The statement reads, “Both individuals sustained injuries and are currently receiving appropriate medical care. For privacy reasons, we are not releasing names or specific details about their conditions until next of kin has been notified.”

Two U.S. Army soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division are recovering after being injured in a brown bear attack during a training exercise in Anchorage, Alaska. 📽️: VIA Alaska’s News Source | Youtube pic.twitter.com/YkY0rz9evg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 19, 2026

Lt. Col. Jo Nederhoed noted the two soldiers were recovering at a hospital in Anchorage. They were severely injured but are now showing improvement in health. The soldiers were carrying bear spray, which may have saved their lives despite their injuries.

The spray works by releasing a large aerosol to create a giant cloud of irritants such as capsaicin around the bear. The ingredients include hot red pepper oil, which may cause temporary vision obstruction and breathing difficulty in the bear. It is a non-lethal way to fight the bear.

After the incident, an investigation has been launched to determine the species and gender of the bear. Moreover, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game reported that the bear attacked the soldiers defensively as it had just emerged from winter hibernation. According to the department, there are 30,000 brown bears and 100,000 black bears in the area.

A spokesperson for the department also added, “We hope both individuals have a full and quick recovery, and our thoughts are with them during this time.”

🇺🇸 Bear mauls two 11th Airborne soldiers in Alaska training… wildlife gaps in drills exposedpic.twitter.com/XKtYN36QNT https://t.co/GFIrJ9jeO5 — U.S.A.I. 🇺🇸 (@researchUSAI) April 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the department will investigate other reasons leading up to the incident. This will help them maintain safety in the future. Over 40,000 people live at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, so it’s crucial to increase public safety from wildlife. 68 people were hospitalized due to bear attacks between 2000 and 2017. Brown bears were responsible for 96% of these attacks.

According to the reports, bear attacks are common in the area, some leading to death. The last reported fatal bear attack occurred in 2022, when a bear killed Staff Sgt. Michael Plant.