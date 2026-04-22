Two Siblings With Autism Were Left Home Alone Overnight—Now Their Mother Is Charged in the Death of One

Amanda Morgan, an Alabama mother, has appeared in court after she was charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse, as reported by Law&Crime. She is accused of leaving her two children, both with autism, home alone, where one later died.

Morgan’s 14-year-old son died after a blanket got wrapped around his neck. He was found dead on October 8, 2025.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told local CBS affiliate WKRG, “That was sort of a comfort mechanism, but it was the long period of alleged neglect that led to a situation where the child accidentally strangled himself.”

14-year-old boy with autism died after his mother left siblings home alone, prosecutors in south Alabama say

https://t.co/L7rzh1ZEdU — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) March 26, 2026

Prosecutors allege that she left her two children, ages 14 and 16, alone overnight at their home on Sperry Road in Theodore.

Blackwood also said, “We’re not alleging that Amanda Morgan physically killed her child. That’s not the circumstances in this case. It’s an unusual case. But there was a long period of alleged neglect that led to these circumstances.”

Morgan chose not to have a preliminary hearing, sending the case to a grand jury. From here, it would be further decided whether or not to indict Morgan with murder and aggravated child abuse.

Her children were reportedly left alone for long periods of time, even though they suffer from severe autism, according to a witness. Officers revealed Morgan’s home was infested with insects and human waste. It also lacked running water or working air conditioning.

As Live 5 News WCSC reported, Blackwood said of the case, “Just tragic. Very sad situation for these children who endured a tremendous amount of neglect over a long period of time, allegedly at the hands of their mother.”

Morgan’s 16-year-old daughter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for severe malnutrition. Morgan was ordered not to have contact with her surviving daughter.

Currently, Morgan is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Mobile County Jail. According to Fox10 News, Morgan has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

The Mobile Police Department launched its investigation after officers responded to a mobile home park on Sperry Road in Theodore, Alabama. This is where they found the deceased boy, who was wearing the blanket as a cape.

One in Three Parents Raising Children with Autism Faces Mental Health Issues Main Source of Stress: Parents’ Inherent Autistic Traits

Support Programs Should Also Be Extended to Parentshttps://t.co/6WS92oIL5X — autisme info (@AutismeInfo) April 16, 2026

A study by Vanderbilt researchers across 11 counties in Middle Tennessee revealed that children with autism are more likely to be abused. They are nearly 2.5 times more likely to be reported to the Child Abuse Hotline by age 8.

Executive director of the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center’s TRIAD Zachary Warren even said, “This represents a very vulnerable population, and we have a responsibility to work with mandated reporters, service providers, school systems and those who respond to these allegations to make sure they’re equipped with all the tools necessary to meet the complex needs of these children.”