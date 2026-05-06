Two Men Beat Up 77-Year-Old Man ‘Minding His Own Business’ on Street — Then Walk to McDonald’s After Attack

Surveillance footage showed a chilling clip of two young men beating a 77-year-old man, after which they went to McDonald’s. The Seattle Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old individual named Ahmed Abdullahi Osman. Later, a tip from the public led to the arrest of a second suspect named Jes’Sean Tyrell Elion.

The footage shows the two suspects walking on a sidewalk as the 77-year-old victim approaches from the opposite direction.

A newly released video shows two men attacking a 77-year-old man who was walking down the street in downtown Seattle last month. The incident was captured by the city's Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras, which monitor public areas that have been identified as crime hot… pic.twitter.com/pgaZzqkuYu — KOMO News (@komonews) May 4, 2026

The incident occurred on April 19, sometime around 10 p.m. near Pine Street. As the 77-year-old man approaches the two young individuals, he tries to walk out of their path. However, the two men try to flank him, after which one of the individuals immediately punches the old man.

One of the suspects then pushes the man to the ground and appears to pretend to kick the victim in the head. The two then leave the old man and interact with other pedestrians. That said, as all of this is happening, pedestrians can be seen taking no action in response. However, following the incident, one of the eyewitnesses called 911 and alerted them immediately, leading to Osman’s arrest.

The fact that no one came up to help that man on the ground afterward is absolutely disgusting . Not the Seattle that once was. — Seattle Real Estate Guy (@NESeattleSavage) May 5, 2026

As authorities arrived at the scene, one of the witnesses pointed to Osman. The officers approached Osman and asked him, “Did you hit somebody over there?” to which the suspect replied, “No, sir.” However, the officers realized that Osman was the suspect when they said, “There’s about three people that pointed you out,” and eventually arrested him. Osman tried to get out of the situation by claiming to be the brother of a Minnesota senator, but that didn’t work in his favor.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Turner’s charging documents revealed further details on the matter. “The defendant’s decision to assault and recklessly inflict substantial bodily harm on a random elderly man who was just walking down the sidewalk minding his own business demonstrates the defendant is a substantial danger to the community and is likely to commit a violent offense,” the document revealed.

The victim is reported to be hospitalized for “at least a week after the attack.” The 77-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was assessed and it was determined that he had a broken arm, a broken knee, and a gash on his forehead. According to My Northwest, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spoke on the matter.

“When you break a bone as a young person, it hurts, and it takes a long time to recover,” the representative said. “When you’re 77 — even in great shape — it’s a lot harder. It’s shocking to think that somebody can be this cruel to another person.” The internet was furious after the incident made rounds on X.

“Society has already degraded to this point where bystanders don’t want to risk injury or suit from being involved in any way,” one user wrote on X. Another chimed in, “The real crime? The bystanders who watched him bleed, just another day in the blue state hellhole where only victims matter.”