Turkish Woman Claims She Is Trump’s Illegitimate Daughter, Demands DNA Test to Prove the ‘Truth’

Donald Trump is embroiled in an unexpected parentage claim by a woman of Turkish descent. 55-year-old Necla Ozmen, a resident of Turkey’s capital city Ankara, filed a case at the 27th Family Court. She claims President Trump is her father, and is seeking a valid DNA test to prove her stance. While the lawsuit was immediately dismissed by the court, Necla has refused to back down and has even appealed against it.

​According to Necla Ozmen, she was born in 1970. Official hospital and government records show that she was the daughter of Sati and Dursun Ozmen, who happened to be her adoptive parents. Necla revealed that she learned about her biological parentage only in 2017 when her foster mother disclosed it to her. According to her account, she learnt from her mother that there was a baby swap at the hospital in Ankara where she was born, reports Daily Mail.

​Necla alleges that her adoptive mother, Sati, had given birth to a stillborn boy on the same day. Meanwhile, another U.S. citizen named Sophia had given birth to a girl and gave her to Sati and Dursun in order for them to raise her as their own. She claims her biological mother, Sophia, had asked that the girl be named after the Ozmen family only since the child was a result of a forbidden relationship with none other than Donald Trump.

Does Trump have a lost daughter in Turkey? Please meet Necla Ozmen, she claims Donald is her biological father She’s requesting a DNA test, citing disputed birth records and an alleged informal adoption The court dismissed the paternity lawsuit pic.twitter.com/8By7NMyYqD — RT (@RT_com) January 13, 2026

​In her interviews with the Turkish media, Necla has not provided evidence explaining how her alleged biological parents, Trump and Sophia, met. But she claimed that Sophia had shown a picture of Trump after the child was handed over to the adoptive parents. She had allegedly shared details with Sati and Dursun about the baby’s biological father. Now, Necla has urged a DNA test to be arranged, which she says would confirm the truth.

​When asked about why she wishes to establish Trump’s parentage, Necla Ozmen has said she is not seeking to cause harm. She insists on wanting to know her birth father and not causing him any trouble.

She said, “I don’t want to cause him any trouble. I just want to know the truth. I just want to know whether he is my father. I would like him to speak with me. I can prove through a DNA test that he is my father if he agrees. I believe he is a good father. I believe he will not turn me away either.”

The court also rejected her appeal, citing a lack of evidence. But Necla Ozmen is still persistent in her goal and has thus sent petitions to the U.S. embassy as well as several courts in America. In the wake of these recent developments, neither the White House nor a spokesperson for President Trump has responded to the allegations.

🔴 A woman in Turkey claims to be Trump’s daughter. Necla Ozmen, who filed a paternity suit against Trump, says: “He should give me back the years I lost. I need love. Father, please accept me, stop the fight. I’m thinking of entering politics.” pic.twitter.com/9Q85RY8ujk — Cyrus Intel (@Cyrus_Intel88) January 9, 2026

Donald Trump first got married in 1977 to Ivana Trump. The couple welcomed three children- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. However, they opted for a divorce in 1990.

​Trump then had a brief marriage with model and actress Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999. The duo had a daughter, Tiffany, who was raised by her mother in California. Moving on, Donald Trump got married to Slovenian model Melania Trump. They are blessed with a son, Barron.