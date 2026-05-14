Trump’s One Gesture Toward Xi Jinping Has Fans Saying ‘America Is So Lucky’ — But Critics Dismiss the Hype

President Donald Trump and controversy go hand in hand. It’s a new day and, apparently, a new Trump controversy.

The POTUS, who’s currently in China for a two-day high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address major geopolitical issues, has sparked fresh debate online. And this time it isn’t about anything “political” but a gesture that has been winning some hearts and, well, annoying others equally.

In a viral clip shared by pro-Trump X account MAGA Voice, Trump is seen giving a toast and taking a sip from a glass on stage before a state dinner with Xi Jinping. And since Trump is known for not drinking alcohol , the account posted:

“President Trump doesn’t even drink. But he gave a toast as a sign of respect for China’s President Xi. The World will NEVER have a man like Trump again. America is so lucky ❤️ 🙏”

President Trump doesn’t even drink. But he gave a toast as a sign of respect for China’s President Xi The World will NEVER have a man like Trump again America is so lucky ❤️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1dLk6Mdz4S — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 14, 2026

While it was not known what was in the glass and if the drink was alcoholic, the moment nevertheless became a major talking point online.

Some supporters flooded the comment section with praise, calling his gesture respectful and symbolic.

User @Relaxin wrote on X:

“That is respect. Thank God, USA has a humble and great leader like President Donald Trump.”

Another user, @Princedon2021, commented:

“Love him or hate him, Trump definitely has a presence on the world stage that few leaders can match.”

Some even appreciated him for keeping his personal habits in check for the sake of diplomacy. User @MelanyTerranova wrote:

“That’s how it is done. Mike drop. Boom. Part of the chess game. Has to be played.”

Others focused on Trump’s visible discomfort after taking the sip. @Scotchlover3 commented:

“He almost choked on that sip. For a man who does not drink, and never did, a sip of champagne is tough to swallow.”

Others flooded the comment section to claim it was a non alcoholic drink because Trump doesn’t drink. People speculated it could be a sparkling cider. User @OverTheHill wrote:

“It wasnt alcohol. He doesnt drink alcohol. Sparkling cider.”

Another commenter, @FiliusGrok, claimed:

“They give Trump non-alcohol sparkling wine. This has been addressed since the first Admin he was in.”

That wasn’t all, not everyone online shared the enthusiasm about the drink. Some critics also mocked the reaction surrounding the toast and argued that social media is overhyping a routine diplomatic gesture.

X user @CertifiedChaoz wrote:

“American politics genuinely sounds AI-generated now. Just one toast and suddenly people talking like they witnessed the moon landing.”

Another user, @SheTrades_08, sarcastically commented:

“Why don’t you just declare him as God?”

User @ThePessimist wrote: