Trump’s DHS Official Julia Varvaro Breaks Silence After ‘Sugar Daddy’ Accusations

A former boyfriend has filed a federal ethics complaint against a Department of Homeland Security official, alleging that she used a website to find wealthy men and may pose a national security risk. The complaint, filed with the DHS Office of the Inspector General, names Julia Varvaro, 29.

Julia Varvaro, a deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, allegedly maintained a profile on a website used to find rich men for financial gain. The complaint, filed with the DHS Office of the Inspector General, suggests Varvaro’s alleged financial ties and personal conduct could make her vulnerable to blackmail.

Another Trump Team Embarrassment 🇺🇸 DHS Counterterrorism Official Julia Varvaro Under Investigation Over ‘Sugar Daddy’ Complaint Varvaro, 29, Trump’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, is facing a formal DHS Inspector General complaint after a man claims he spent… pic.twitter.com/HGRifjYE27 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 22, 2026

A man identified as Robert B., an executive and former boyfriend of Varvaro, said he spent $40,000 on her during a three-month relationship. These expenses reportedly included first-class travel to Italy and Aruba, as well as jewelry and designer handbags. The complaint alleges Varvaro sought further financial assistance for rent and luxury items.

Robert B. said Varvaro told him that previous partners had paid for her college education. Varvaro, 29, holds a doctorate degree in homeland security from St. John’s University. Some national security experts said the allegations are serious for someone in a high-level counterterrorism position. A former CIA officer said that unreported income and certain personal behaviors can show compromised judgment.

The complaint also alleges that Varvaro used her government position to bypass standard security lines at Washington Dulles International Airport. Additionally, the report claims Varvaro used marijuana and unprescribed medication during the relationship.

Varvaro denied the allegations during an interview with The Daily Mail. She said she never had a profile on the website in question and attributed the complaint to a disgruntled former boyfriend.

“We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don’t know what’s the problem with that, I did nothing wrong. This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting cr*p together. And it’s just really weird. If we made a story about every failed short relationship in DC, this town would implode. I thought it was a great relationship until we just didn’t work, and that was it.”

BREAKING: President Trump’s top-level counterterrorism official, Julia Varvaro, is under investigation amid claims she actively seeks sugar daddies to maintain her lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/etIBjBXZPR — The General (@GeneralMCNews) April 22, 2026

Varvaro also denied using illegal dr*gs or asking for unusual financial support. She said it is normal for a man to provide a credit card to a girlfriend.

She said, “I’ve never taken any dr*gs for recreational use. It was helpful, I was always Ubering out to his house.”

The “Alessia” profile was removed shortly after reporters contacted Varvaro for comment. Furthermore, Varvaro was placed on administrative leave and was removed from her role after the rumored scandal.