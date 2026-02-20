Trump to Rename Another Landmark After Himself? Democrats Express Concern Over Trademark Filings

Donald Trump is seemingly convinced that he is the greatest American president. And what better way to assert the same belief than by seeing his name on public properties honoring his legacy.

Just months after Trump renamed the Kennedy Center as “Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” Florida lawmakers passed a bill to allow renaming Palm Beach International Airport after the President.

As per reports from CNN, the bill to rename the Florida airport was passed on February 19, 2026. The bill was passed to the Senate with 25 votes in favor of the act, while 11 were against it.

The bill is now waiting to be signed by Ron DeSantis. The matter would be finalized once it gets the approval of the Florida Governor.

Florida Legislature just gave the green light to rename Palm Beach International Airport to PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT! FL House voted 81-30, Senate 25-11, now to Ron DeSantis's desk for signature.

As per the bill, the act would take effect in early July 2026. Meg Weinberger, a Republican Florida Representative, was elated with the decision. She said, “This is the President’s hometown, he lives five miles away from the airport.”

In a separate report from The Daily Beast, ahead of the voting process, Senator Danny Burgess approved the idea and explained how this move would cement his legacy.

He said, “Fifty years from now, when we’re all not in this chamber and maybe not here on this earth, we’re going to look back and recognize what this president, this sitting president, did to save America.”

With Trump now affixed to see his name on the Florida airport, his family business had filed trademark applications, as per The New York Times. As surprising as it may sound, “the Trump name is the most infringed trademark in the world.” The new proposed name will be “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

In its statement, the Trump Organization mentioned that Trump was “deeply honored that the people of Florida are considering renaming his hometown airport in his honor.” However, the Democrats were not delighted. Congresswoman Lois Frankel stated that the vote was unfair for the people in Palm Beach County, as they did not have their say.

'Ladies & gentlemen, we've just landed at President Donald J. Trump Intl Airport' — this is what you might hear soon when landing in Florida State House votes to rename Palm Beach Airport in TRUMP'S HONOR Naturally, the proposal prompted fierce criticism from Democrats

In CNN’s report, Senator Shevrin Jones immediately filed a bill to prevent the President’s family business from profiting off the trademark. However, the spokesperson of the Trump Organization clarified that neither the President nor his family members will receive royalties or licensing fees from the renaming process.

“To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming,” the statement said.

The Palm Beach Airport is the latest building to be rebranded to honor the President’s service to the country. Nevertheless, criticism keeps following him because neither the American citizens nor his critics appreciated when he renamed the Kennedy Center and the Institute of Peace building.