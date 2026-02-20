Trump Sparks Immense Backlash Over Giant Banner Display at DOJ Headquarters

Donald Trump’s love for himself is well known. The President is extremely fond of slapping his name on already existing, historically significant buildings, and also continuously talking about getting medals for things he has not even done.

While Trump gets regularly criticized for such moves, he does not seem to bother much. The same was proven again on Thursday when a large banner featuring his face was hung over an entrance to the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., with “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN” written below the image.

The banner quickly went viral on social media, with critics slamming the President by saying that the banner gave “1930s Germany vibes.” Many also called it “embarrassing” and highlighted that the move essentially showed authoritarian signs.

New banner went up at DOJ headquarters this afternoon pic.twitter.com/jH3puvIodG — Hannah Rabinowitz (@HBRabinowitz) February 19, 2026

MS NOW justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian took to X to write that the banner was “a stunning confirmation of the grim reality, which is that Donald Trump has seized control of the once independent Justice Department and is using it to pursue his political objectives — including trying to punish his perceived enemies.”

Dilanian then added that it was “exactly what his supporters baselessly accused the previous administration of doing.” It should be noted here that the Justice Department has previously been accused of trying to clear Trump’s name from the Epstein files.

Reports suggest that some documents containing his name were released and then redacted. However, after the discrepancy was pointed out, the DOJ was compelled to release the original documents again.

One user commented on X, “Since its inception, the DOJ has had one client: the people of the United States. But now it seems ‘Qui Pro Domina Justitia Sequitur’ is Latin for, Donald J Trump’s personal law firm.”

Another one pointed out, “It should come down immediately.” A third user chimed in, “Every single day, the US is rapidly transforming into 1938 Germany. Watch the history programs, particularly shows like ‘into the Abyss’, the parallels are beyond frightening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock also commented on the matter, saying, “nothing says Justice is Blind like hanging a Dear Leader Banner at DOJ…”

The Atlantic’s David Frum, who had written speeches for former President Geroge Bush said, “The Trump DoJ is a pure creature of presidential whim, retribution, and cover-up ― so this banner has the virtue of candor at least.”

While a huge section of netizens responded negatively to this move, the loyal MAGA base showed their support for the President claiming that Obama and Biden had allegedly weaponized the DOJ and Trump was not doing anything of that sort.

With a banner of his face hanging on the DOJ building’s entrance, Trump’s influence on the way the department works is becoming a little too evident. As the Epstein files scandal refuses to die down, it now remains to be seen what new comments the Trump administration and the President himself come up with to justify this latest move.