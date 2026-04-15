Trump Reportedly Claims Soda Can Kill Cancer Cells, Asks: “How Bad Could It Be?”

Donald Trump, who recently came under fire for posting AI-generated pictures of himself as Jesus, is again drawing attention on the internet for making wild claims about soda. Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke with Donald Trump Jr. on his podcast, revealing his father’s unusual habits.

“Bobby and I usually go to the meetings together,” Oz said, recalling a meeting with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump. “Then comes the diet soda pops, which your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass [when] it’s poured on grass, so therefore, it must kill cancer cells inside the body.”

Donald Trump has had a deep love for fast food and McDonald’s. Karoline Leavitt recently posted a video of the president accepting a McDonald’s delivery order from a DoorDash driver. “Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family,” the caption read.

President Trump just received a McDonald’s delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office! Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family. 💰 🚗 🍔 🍟 pic.twitter.com/5JkpJo839k — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2026

According to USA Today, Trump loves the fast-food chain so much that he even appeared in a 1999 commercial. RFK Jr., who has recently drawn attention for his diaries, commented on the president’s eating habits. “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy said, appearing on The Katie Miller Podcast. “He drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed that Donald Trump once described Fanta as “freshly squeezed” when he met him aboard Air Force One. “We were on Air Force One the other day, and I walked in there because he wanted to talk about something, and he’s got an orange soft drink on his desk,” Oz revealed in a podcast with Donald Trump Jr.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ So he starts to sheepishly grin. He goes, ‘You know, this stuff is good for me, it kills cancer cells.’ And then he tells me, ‘It’s fresh squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?’” Despite Donald Trump’s wild claim, health experts say frequent soda consumption is linked to weight gain, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

A 2017 book reported that Trump frequently ate “McDonald’s, pizza and Kentucky Fried Chicken” during his campaign run. According to The U.S. Sun, “On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.” Donald Trump’s usual order has been revealed to be two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate malt.