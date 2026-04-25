Trump Photo With Women’s Tennis Team Draws Backlash Over One Detail

After the Jesus AI photo controversy, Donald Trump has landed in another one involving the University of Georgia Bulldogs women’s tennis team. White House staffer Margo Martin posted a photo of the women’s tennis team, expecting a positive response.

However, social media users were quick to spot what was wrong with the photo. Martin wrote, “Congratulations, Georgia Women’s Tennis!” Trump also praised the players and said, “What a great job. That’s not easy, winning in tennis. That’s a tough thing to do. I play tennis a little bit, not quite at that level, not quite, but that’s a great achievement.”

The photo shows the Georgia women’s tennis team all the way in the back, hidden behind all the male staff members in suits, including the president. Meanwhile, Trump was standing on a raised platform to appear the tallest in the photo, as the focal point of the photo.

Netizens and journalists reacted to a post that was supposed to celebrate the women’s tennis team but ended up sidelining them. “I had to triple check that this wasn’t from a parody account,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson simply asked: “Who approved this photo?” Many netizens pointed out the irony. The photo puts women in the background, where they are barely seen.

The photo sparked several reactions on social media. One X user wrote, “I can barely see the women… This is embarrassing, and the image is a great visual representation of the Republican Party’s attitudes towards women.” An X user edited the photo, bringing the team members in front and wrote, “Fixed it. Put the champions front and center—congrats to Georgia Women’s Tennis.”

This is a photo posted officially by White House staff to celebrate Georgia’s women’s tennis team. This perfectly sums up what is wrong the Trump admonition. pic.twitter.com/cBOd0btz42 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) April 22, 2026

Another edited version showed only the team and removed all other people from the photo. Another user commented, “Where’s the women’s team? I can’t see them. Oh, wait, I see them now. All the way in the back. I thought Trump was just showing off his new golden drapes.”

Some users also pointed out the golden drapes and other elements of the photo. Another one posted, “I can barely see the women… This is embarrassing, and the image is a great visual representation of the Republican Party’s attitudes towards women.” One more joked that the team can hear praise back there.

Some also pointed to Trump’s views on keeping men out of women’s sports and then taking away their spotlight with this photo. Earlier, Trump said, “From now on, women’s sports will be only for women.