Trump Gushes Over UFC Fighter Amid Iran Talks: “You’re a Beautiful Guy”

Donald Trump attended UFC 327 in Miami amid the war with Iran. The failed negotiations led by JD Vance did not stop Trump from attending the event. What caught viewers’ interest was a strange conversation between Trump and UFC fighter Paulo Costa at the cageside.

Trump praised the fighter and said, “You’re a beautiful guy and a great fighter. You could be a model, you look so good. You’re too good-looking to be a fighter; you are some fighter. Thank you, man.”

Later, Costa was asked about the moment, and he responded, “It was so funny, thank you, Mr. Trump. I just kind of jokingly talked to him,” he added. “Then I just said some things that were personal, so let’s just keep it a secret for now. It was just between us.”

Trump at a UFC event last night told fighter Paulo Costa he’s too good-looking to fight. “You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good.” This was what Trump was doing as negotiations with Iran imploded. pic.twitter.com/7dVakKL90e — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 12, 2026

Costa fought well, defeating Azamat Murzakanov by TKO in the third round of the light heavyweight event. The interaction between the two quickly went viral, gaining appreciation for the lighthearted moment as well as criticism for Trump. MAGA supporters agreed with Trump’s comments. One wrote on X, “Well, that’s one thing he’s right about. He is a beautiful man.” On the other hand, there were people criticizing Trump for being at the match.

One user wrote, “Trump calling a sweaty UFC fighter beautiful and model material while Iran negotiations collapse priorities. What was he thinking during this crisis?” another one posted”Trump is always finding men too good looking and even beautiful – what is wrong with him?” one more pointed out, “There is a war going on and he is hitting on UFC fighters?”

WATCH: Here was Donald Trump last night at the UFC Fight in Miami talking with a UFC fighter as peace negotiations with Iran fail. Notice anything in this video? pic.twitter.com/zWdrL6Fo08 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 12, 2026

Many people also brought up Trump’s name being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files, with some suggesting he was hitting on the fighter. However, most of the criticism centered on the current war situation and lack of a peace deal with Iran.

When Trump was asked about the negotiations, he responded that he did not care. He also revealed the plan to take over the Strait of Hormuz, which was supposed to be open had the peace talks been successful.