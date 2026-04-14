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Trump Gushes Over UFC Fighter Amid Iran Talks: “You’re a Beautiful Guy”

Published on: April 14, 2026 at 1:44 AM ET

Trump attended the UFC 327 in Miami.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump trolled for praising a UFC fighter amidst the Iran war
Donald Trump told UFC fighter Paulo Costa, "You could be a model." (Image credit: Instagram/ @borrachinhamma; Wikimedia Commons/ USA White House)

Donald Trump attended UFC 327 in Miami amid the war with Iran. The failed negotiations led by JD Vance did not stop Trump from attending the event. What caught viewers’ interest was a strange conversation between Trump and UFC fighter Paulo Costa at the cageside.

Trump praised the fighter and said, “You’re a beautiful guy and a great fighter. You could be a model, you look so good. You’re too good-looking to be a fighter; you are some fighter. Thank you, man.”

Later, Costa was asked about the moment, and he responded, “It was so funny, thank you, Mr. Trump. I just kind of jokingly talked to him,” he added. “Then I just said some things that were personal, so let’s just keep it a secret for now. It was just between us.”

Costa fought well, defeating Azamat Murzakanov by TKO in the third round of the light heavyweight event. The interaction between the two quickly went viral, gaining appreciation for the lighthearted moment as well as criticism for Trump. MAGA supporters agreed with Trump’s comments. One wrote on X, “Well, that’s one thing he’s right about. He is a beautiful man.” On the other hand, there were people criticizing Trump for being at the match.

One user wrote, “Trump calling a sweaty UFC fighter beautiful and model material while Iran negotiations collapse priorities. What was he thinking during this crisis?” another one posted”Trump is always finding men too good looking and even beautiful – what is wrong with him?” one more pointed out, “There is a war going on and he is hitting on UFC fighters?”

Many people also brought up Trump’s name being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files, with some suggesting he was hitting on the fighter. However, most of the criticism centered on the current war situation and lack of a peace deal with Iran.

When Trump was asked about the negotiations, he responded that he did not care. He also revealed the plan to take over the Strait of Hormuz, which was supposed to be open had the peace talks been successful.

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