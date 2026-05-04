Trump Demands Hakeem Jeffries Be ‘Impeached’ Over Supreme Court Remark But There’s a Major Problem

President Donald Trump launched a social media rant against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries over his comments on a verdict by the Supreme Court on the Voting Rights Act. He went on to demand his impeachment in a furious post targeting Jeffries, who had called the Voting Rights Act “unacceptable.” The war of words escalated after Jeffries took a jibe at Trump, calling it “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome.”

On Sunday, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social and wrote, “Hakeem Jeffries, a Low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is ‘illegitimate.’ After saying such a thing, isn’t he subject to Impeachment? I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started? They’ll be doing this to me!”

Meanwhile, Jeffries didn’t overlook Trump’s attack and kept his retort brief, writing, “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome,” along with a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post. The remark appeared to echo the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” often used by the president for people who don’t agree with him.

The bitter exchange of words between Trump and Jeffries drew mixed reactions from internet users. Aside from political sides, a user also pointed out that a Congressman can’t be impeached. It is worth noting that the claim is actually true. According to The Hill, the analysis on Congress’s official website, lawmakers are generally not subjected to impeachment like the president.

On the other hand, it was only last week that Jeffries called the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Voting Rights Act “unacceptable.” The Hill report suggests that, during the press conference, he also called the Supreme Court’s majority “illegitimate.”

“Today’s decision by this illegitimate Supreme Court majority strikes a blow against the Voting Rights Act and is designed to undermine the ability of communities of color all across this country to elect their candidate of choice,” he said, further adding, “But we’re not here to step back, we’re here to fight back. Now, when this decision came out earlier today — it’s an unacceptable decision, but not an unexpected decision.”

Hakeem Jeffries calls the Supreme Court "illegitimate" after it rules 6-3 that race-based congressional districts are unconstitutional "This isn't even the Roberts Court. This is the Trump Court. And what we would expect from the Trump Court is an effort to continue their scheme… pic.twitter.com/FhIRJzdZjO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 29, 2026

According to CNBC, the court issued a 6-3 ruling. It limited a key part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was meant to protect voters from racial bias. The court’s verdict held that race should not be a major factor in drawing election boundaries and struck down a district in Louisiana with a majority Black population.

The report suggests the ruling could affect other similar districts across the country, represent by the Democrats. At the time, in an official statement, NRCC Chair Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) Richard Hudson praised the Supreme Court’s decision. He stated that the verdict was “a victory for the Constitution” and the idea that every American citizen is equal before the law.

Hudson acknowledged that the Supreme Court said elections should be determined by voters, not shaped by measures that go against the Constitution. He remarked that the ruling would restore fairness and build public trust in elections. He also said it would ensure every voter is treated equally under the law.