Trump Criticizes Meloni, Says He Expected More “Courage”

President Donald Trump openly criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday. He said he was “shocked” by her stance and expected more “courage” from one of his closest European partners.

This came after she refused to support his effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and condemned his recent comments about Pope Leo. In an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, Trump said Meloni was “very different from what I thought” and added, “I thought she had courage. I was wrong.”

This clash marked a significant break in a relationship that had seemed unusually warm for European politics. Meloni was the only European leader at Trump’s 2025 inauguration and just a month ago, Trump praised her as “a great leader.”

However, that tone changed when Meloni distanced herself from Trump following the U.S. war with Iran. On Monday, she criticized Trump after he attacked Pope Leo, calling his comments toward the pontiff “unacceptable.”

Italian PM Meloni stands up to Trump: The statements, particularly about the Pope, were unacceptable. I have expressed and continue to express my solidarity with the Pope. pic.twitter.com/UkGOW7tu0A — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 14, 2026

Trump linked his criticism to Italy’s refusal to support U.S. actions in the Gulf. He criticized Meloni for not helping reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has taken control of, and accused her of expecting Washington to “do the job for her.” He also argued that Italy, which relies heavily on imported oil and gas, should have supported efforts to restore shipping through the waterway.

Senior officials in Italy quickly jumped to her defense. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that Italy would stay a sincere supporter of Western unity and a solid ally of the United States, but added that such unity depends on “loyalty, respect and mutual frankness.” He also praised Meloni for addressing Trump’s verbal attack on Pope Leo.

Meloni had already expressed her views about the pope. While speaking in Verona earlier on Tuesday, she stated that she stood in solidarity with Leo. She added that she would not feel comfortable “in a society where religious leaders do what political leaders say.”

Trump fires back at Meloni: “I’m shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong” “She is no longer the same person, and Italy will not be the same country”, Trump added. https://t.co/F5haX6i6pz pic.twitter.com/WnYBEHT80S — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2026

This statement followed her declaration that Trump’s comments about the pope were unacceptable and that it was right for the head of the Catholic Church to call for peace and condemn war. The pope has continued to speak against the U.S.-led war with Iran and in defense of migrants.

Reports indicate that Trump’s popularity has declined in Italy, with 66% of Italians holding a negative view of him. Pollsters suggest her connection to the White House may have played a role in last month’s referendum loss.

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Gulf poses the risk of higher energy costs for Italy, a sensitive issue in a country already hesitant about deeper involvement in the fighting. Trump appears to be burning bridges both at home and in Europe over the Iran war and his attack on religion and the Pope.

His relationship has soured with some of his biggest supporters, and his once-cozy relationship with Meloni and the UK’s prime minister appears to be shattered.