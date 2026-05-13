Trump Biographer Predicts Marco Rubio Will Be Fired Within Four Months — Reveals Why

President Donald Trump could fire Marco Rubio next, biographer Michael Wolff predicted recently, arguing that the latter often seems to be the one “in charge,” which the POTUS is allegedly not a big fan of.

Wolff made the shocking prediction on the recent episode of the Daily Beast’s “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast. The author alleged that Trump does not like it when the subordinates in his administration are overexposed and get too much credit.

Wolff said that he has followed Trump’s career and observed and studied his patterns for “way too long.” The author, who has published four books on Trump, told co-host Eric Dougherty that the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief does the same thing “over and over and over again,” making him better at charting the President’s course.

According to Wolff, Rubio has become a “standout figure” in his dual role as U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, a “fatal” distinction under Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has Marco Rubio CRACKING UP after joking about firing him because his speech in Munich was so good 🤣 "Marco, don't do any better than you did, please! If you do, YOU'RE OUT OF HERE!" "Marco does it with a velvet glove, but it's a kill!" 😂 "You… pic.twitter.com/LX9Wwg1VSX — Tironianae 🍊🍊 Z. – Ultra Verbum Vincet (@Tironianae) May 11, 2026

Wolff argued that when it comes to the Trump administration, Rubio is “the only guy who seems to show up for work every day and to sit down at a desk and to be capable of addressing what’s on his desk at any given time.”

Wolff goes on to list one rule: anyone who becomes a ‘contrast gainer’ against Trump or looks like the real person in charge is finished.

“In Trumpworld, this is absolutely fatal,” he said. “When you become the contrast gainer against Donald Trump, you’re finished. When it begins to look like you are the person who is really in charge, you’re done.”

Wolff then draws a direct parallel to Steve Bannon, whose 2017 Time magazine cover as ‘Trump’s Brain’ sealed his fate. While Bannon preferred to stay behind the scenes, Rubio is everywhere: from attending events to taking questions at podiums, and even posing for magazine covers.

“You cannot do this around Donald Trump,” Wolff said. “He just won’t let you. He’ll kill you—just chop off your head,” Wolff said, reports the Daily Beast.

According to him, Trump will fire Rubio within “four months” as he tries to “change the subject” before the November Midterm elections. The pretext, Wolff predicted, will be the Iran war. “Somebody will have to take the blame,” he said.

NYT: Donald Trump keeps asking people the same question in the Oval Office, over dinner with friends, and at Mar-a-Lago: “JD or Marco?” According to multiple people close to him, Trump has even floated the idea of having JD Vance and Marco Rubio run together on the same ticket… pic.twitter.com/BBOliYxw7d — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 10, 2026

“If they do well in the midterms, he doesn’t want anyone else to claim credit for that. And prior to the midterms, in trying to improve their position… he’s going to make changes. He’s going to do things. He’s going to look to change the subject, and Marco Rubio is going to get his head chopped off,” Wolff claimed during the podcast.

Wolff opined that even if Trump has been publicly teasing the possibility of Rubio and Vice President JD Vance eyeing the Republican nomination for the 2028 Presidential election, it does not mean that he cannot fire the Secretary of State until then.

Wolff’s comments come weeks after Trump fired Kristi Noem as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary in March, and Attorney General Pam Bondi as the Department of Justice chief in April.

Will Wolff’s prediction come true? Will Trump really fire Marco Rubio next? Only time will tell.