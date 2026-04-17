Trump Administration Moves to Rebrand Immigration Messaging After Kristi Noem Era

The Trump administration is changing how it publicly promotes its crackdown on immigration. It is moving away from the flashy strategies used by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to Axios and comments from officials.

Axios reported on Friday that the White House is stepping back from what it called “shock-and-awe” publicity tactics after facing political backlash from deportation operations. Officials are distancing themselves from edgy memes, camera crews, and highly produced visuals that became linked to Noem’s time in the department.

A former DHS official told Axios that calmer voices have gained influence inside the White House, leading to a shift in messaging.

The official noted that there had been a focus on making enforcement actions visible. However, even arrests of serious offenders can create negative optics when videos show physical confrontations.

ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight 🔊 pic.twitter.com/O6L1iYt9b4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 18, 2025

This shift does not mean a retreat from the administration’s immigration agenda. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson stated that “nobody is changing the Administration’s immigration enforcement agenda.” DHS spokesperson Lauren Bis confirmed that the department would keep spotlighting enforcement actions against “the worst of the worst.”

The change is mainly about how the message is presented. Axios reported that former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino, who was a prominent figure in interior enforcement and online promotion, no longer manages those social media accounts.

White House border czar Tom Homan has taken a bigger role in ICE operations. Homan mentioned on America First Legal’s podcast that he is working on updating ICE’s social media presence. He stated, “I think that’s gonna be important because we can’t lose the faith in American people.”

The Daily Beast, citing Axios, noted that the White House aims to move away from “cringe memes,” staged photo ops, and filmed raid footage that gained attention during Noem’s time. This effort comes after backlash over harsh immigration enforcement tactics and the language used to promote them.

A Heritage to be proud of, a Homeland worth Defending. American Progress – John Gast pic.twitter.com/agU6bl8TZ8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 23, 2025

Axios also reported that public opinion on immigration enforcement has worsened, leading to a reassessment within the administration. Additionally, Stephen Miller, one of the administration’s strongest public advocates for deportation, has been less visible in media appearances on the topic, though he still holds influence in the White House.

At the same time, the enforcement apparatus continues to grow. ICE deported over 400,000 people in fiscal 2025, according to the report. DHS has increased detention capacity, expanded agreements with local law enforcement under the 287(g) program, and hired thousands of new ICE agents.

The change involves less spectacle while maintaining the same level of enforcement. Public-facing imagery may become more subdued, but the infrastructure behind the deportation efforts remains strong and is expanding.

For now, the administration appears to be working to make the enforcement look less dramatic and politically risky, while keeping the core aspects of the policy intact. As one former senior official told Axios, any softening in tone may not last, especially if White House officials decide later that “the dust has died down.”