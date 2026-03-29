Top Hollywood Actors Who Don’t Shy Away from Showing Support for Donald Trump

Donald Trump has his fair share of supporters in Hollywood who defend his policies even in the wake of global criticism. These celebrities include A-listers who promote MAGA ideology and have clashed with their peers by endorsing Trump. The president has acknowledged their support and rewarded some of them with prestigious titles. Let’s have a look!

​

Sylvester Stallone:

​

The “Rambo” star and Donald Trump have never hidden their mutual admiration toward one another. At the America First Policy Institute Gala in November 2024, Stallone introduced Trump by asserting that he was, in fact, “in awe” of what Trump had achieved, comparing him to Jesus Christ and George Washington.

​

He said, “We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology. Nobody in the world could’ve pulled off what he pulled off. So I’m in awe.”

​

Stallone added, “I’ll just say this — and I mean it. When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

​

Trump later returned the favor by naming Stallone one of his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood.

​

Mel Gibson:

​

Mel Gibson voiced support for Donald Trump and said that Kamala Harris has a “miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post.” https://t.co/qzkCFtWxRQ — Variety (@Variety) October 25, 2024

Mel Gibson is another of Donald Trump’s envoys to Hollywood. The president promoted the endorsement by saying, “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood.” The renowned actor and director, who is a follower of Traditionalist Catholicism, has been a vocal supporter of Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. He has also publicly mocked Kamala Harris by saying that she has the “IQ of a fence post.”

​

Rob Schneider:

​

Rob Schneider is a proud conservative and has shown support for Donald Trump by endorsing him in August 2024. Formerly a Democrat, “The Animal” famed actor now takes pride in his MAGA identity. Schneider has also used his support for Trump as a punchline in his comedy skits. He has been criticized for his stance by his Hollywood peers, including Robert De Niro.

​

Jon Voight:

Another veteran actor and Trump’s Special Ambassador to Hollywood, Jon Voight, has long been a Trump supporter. He has defended the president on many occasions, going as far as giving him the same credit as Abraham Lincoln. He has been called out by film critics for supporting a political figure who views Hollywood as a tool to spread his MAGA policies despite being an Oscar-winning A-lister.

​

Dean Cain:

​

Dean Cain announces he will be endorsing Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/vLd0AVK53N — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2024

The former Superman is one of Donald Trump’s loyal supporters in Hollywood. He isn’t afraid to openly admit, “I love President Trump. I’ve been friends with him forever.” He has also expressed his wish to become an honorary ICE officer to support Trump’s mass deportation.

​

In 2025, he said, “I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP.” He added, “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing,” as per The Guardian.

These are a few names that have publicly backed the current US President, Donald Trump, over the years. As political divisions continue to shape the Hollywood industry, more may choose to speak about their affiliations. Stay tuned for more updates!