22-Year-Old TikTok Influencer’s Arrest After Ruckus at Arkansas Steakhouse Has Netizens Divided Over Racism Aspect

A couple of days after a Black food critic, Ben-a-Critic, was pushed out of a Florence restaurant for filming inside the establishment, another incident which is deemed a “racial attack,” has stirred the internet. This time, the incident involves the 22-year-old TikTok influencer, Asia Marie Yarbrough, and her family, who got into an altercation with a steakhouse owner. According to reports, the owner allegedly shoved a steak into one of the family members. As the incident escalated, the social media influencer was arrested.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, TikTok influencer Asia Marie Yarbrough was arrested after an argument with the owner of Arthur’s Steakhouse. Videos circulating on the internet show the influencer celebrating Mother’s Day at Arthur’s Steakhouse with her family. However, things got out of hand after the owner reportedly “shoved” steak into one of her family members.

NEW: Little Rock steakhouse owner accused of shoving steak in customer’s face and punching her in alleged racially motivated attack A customer named Francesca Holmes at Arthur’s Steakhouse in Little Rock, Arkansas, claims the owner shoved a steak directly in her face and then… pic.twitter.com/uGbLTXHZND — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) May 11, 2026

A witness of the account posted a video on her Facebook and said, “Tell me why the owner shoves a steak in a girl’s face, and the situation escalates to HIM punching her in the face,” further claiming that it was a “fully racially motivated” attack.

Meanwhile, one of the other clips from the incident shows a woman demanding an apology after they claimed that he rammed a steak into a young woman’s face. The Yarbroughs warned to call the police, according to Atlanta Blackstar, while one woman said, “10 million followers. You f—ked with the wrong family.”

10m followers still doesn’t make you royalty, you entitled clown.

Terrorizing a steakhouse, screaming at staff, ruining everyone’s night like your little TikTok clout gives you a crown? You looked pathetic.

Followers don’t buy class. 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/Kd3PgblpVV — Soldiersgirl 🇺🇸 (@Hisbabygirl68) May 11, 2026

In response, a man in blue came out and directed them to leave. “Excuse me, excuse me,” said one of the women. The video is said to have ended before the alleged punch.

Meanwhile, as per the KARK report, the TikTok influencer threw “several knives” at two waiters during a “disturbance in progress,” following which she was taken into custody and faces charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

Looks like they were arrested for assault and disorderly conduct for refusing to pay the bill. pic.twitter.com/rkHah8tiIH — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) May 11, 2026

On the other hand, internet users also had mixed reactions to the incident as they shared the viral videos. One user said, “10m followers still doesn’t make you royalty, you entitled clown. Terrorizing a steakhouse, screaming at staff, ruining everyone’s night like your little TikTok clout gives you a crown? You looked pathetic. Followers don’t buy class.”

10m followers still doesn’t make you royalty, you entitled clown.

Terrorizing a steakhouse, screaming at staff, ruining everyone’s night like your little TikTok clout gives you a crown? You looked pathetic.

Followers don’t buy class. 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/Kd3PgblpVV — Soldiersgirl 🇺🇸 (@Hisbabygirl68) May 11, 2026

Another user said, “They are unbearable to be around, uncivilized. No one else is having these problems, what an embarrassment to other Black people.” While a third user suggested, “Somehow I don’t believe this. Do we know the whole story here? He didn’t just go up to her and do this.”

They are unbearable to be around, uncivilized. No one else is having these problems, what an embarrassment to other black people. — Darby (@NewPresident696) May 12, 2026

Somehow I don't believe this. Do we know the whole story here? He didn't just go up to her and do this. — GovIsStarvingMe (@CynthiaDaviso17) May 11, 2026

One more added, “Does it seem that here lately Black people have an unusually difficult time dining out? Do they not know how to do it?”

The incident comes a week after Black food critic and content creator Ben-a-Critic was ousted from a Florence restaurant. According to The State, a viral video also showed that two white men, who claimed to be the manager and owner of the establishment, asked Critic to leave after seeing him shoot inside the eatery. The report states that no openly racist remarks were made in the video, but terms like “boy” and “son” were used by both sides