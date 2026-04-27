‘Terrifying’ Epstein Discovery Leaves Journalist Saying It’s ‘Hard to Sleep’

Journalist Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez has pointed out a new reference in files related to Jeffrey Epstein that suggests a major construction firm in New Mexico might have built his Zorro Ranch compound. She called this finding “terrifying” as state officials reopen their investigation into the remote property.

Valdes-Rodriguez discovered Bradbury Stamm listed in Justice Department files linked to Epstein’s ranch. Epstein purchased the large New Mexico property in 1993 and later developed it with a mansion and private airstrip. Her interest in the company’s name stems from its reputation for handling large government, military, and industrial projects, rather than private homes.

“This is who Jeffrey Epstein hired to build his ranch house. I know. Weird,” Valdes-Rodriguez remarked.

She said the discovery made it “hard to sleep.” She argued that the company’s background and the ranch’s location near key national security sites in New Mexico deserved further investigation. Valdes-Rodriguez emphasized that she was presenting a theory based on public records, not making a final statement.

“Everything I’m talking about here is public record,” she explained. “I’m just putting it together and trying to see patterns, coming up with a hypothesis.”

Epstein’s Zorro Ranch built by Bradbury Stamm, a contractor for Manhattan Project’s Los Alamos labs. Strategically located between US nuclear weapons facilities, raising espionage concerns.https://t.co/kmIMhPesYH — tomwellborn3rd (@TomWellborn3) April 27, 2026

This claim adds to the renewed attention on Zorro Ranch, where Epstein has long been accused of abusing women and girls. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was never charged in New Mexico.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez reopened the state’s inquiry this year after new federal records drew attention to the ranch. State investigators searched the property in March with the cooperation of the current owners, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation had previously stalled in 2019 after federal prosecutors in New York asked New Mexico to pause their work. Torrez’s office has indicated it will request access to federal case materials while reviewing potential crimes tied to the ranch.

Lawmakers approved a $2.5 million inquiry into Epstein’s activities at Zorro Ranch. Reuters reported that the commission has subpoena power and aims to collect testimonies from survivors and residents, examining whether public officials or others were aware of or involved in misconduct.

The New Mexico Attorney General has reopened an investigation into Zorro Ranch & what went on there after the Trump Administration had a previous investigation being conducted there to be closed during his first term.They’re searching the 7,500 acres of Zorro ranch with drones. pic.twitter.com/6AC2eHxAIc — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 14, 2026

Reuters also reported that more local survivors have come forward as New Mexico broadens its examination of what happened at the property. State Rep. Marianna Anaya, who co-sponsored the commission, noted that additional women and girls have contacted officials with stories linked to the ranch.

Zorro Ranch has been one of the least scrutinized parts of Epstein’s network. Authorities searched several of his other properties following his arrest, but New Mexico officials said they were not aware of any federal search of the ranch before the state’s recent actions.

In 2023, Epstein’s estate sold the property to the family of Texas businessman and Republican political candidate Don Huffines. State officials reported that the current owners are cooperating with the renewed search.

Valdes-Rodriguez’s report does not show that Bradbury Stamm knew about Epstein’s alleged crimes or any improper purpose behind the ranch’s construction. However, it adds a new detail from public records to a case that New Mexico officials are now revisiting after years of limited scrutiny.