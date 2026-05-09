Teen Gets 8 Years in Prison for Bystander’s Death Though He Didn’t Pull the Trigger

A 19-year-old New York teen was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after a judge found him criminally liable for a shooting carried out by a co-conspirator that killed an innocent bystander.

Jadhian Cordero was handed his prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff for aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm during a midday armed robbery on Aug. 27, 2025, in which 69-year-old Robin Wright was struck and killed.

“Jadhian Cordero chose to participate in the armed robbery of a drug dealer in the middle of the day on the street in East Harlem, which led to the death of Robin Wright, a 69-year-old, wholly innocent woman,” United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, said in a statement.

The press release issued by the Attorney’s office said that, as per the statements in the court filings, proceedings, and the charging documents in the case, shortly after noon on the fated day, Cordero and two co-conspirators carried out an armed robbery near East 109th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan, in which they robbed a drug dealer.

“A violent East Harlem robbery led to the death of an innocent 69-year-old woman,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “Today’s sentence makes clear that everyone involved in this kind of gun violence will face federal consequences.”https://t.co/pCrUNYgw5C — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) May 7, 2026

During the robbery, Cordero and his co-conspirators fought with the drug dealer. They then grabbed his backpack, which contained marijuana, and fled north on Madison Avenue.

As they were fleeing, one of Cordero’s co-conspirators, Faisil McCants, 19, took out a black firearm with a machine-gun conversion out of the right pocket of his sweatshirt and fired 15 bullets in the general direction of the drug dealer.

However, the bullets struck Wright, who was standing with her walker in the same direction, on the northwest corner of East 110th Street and Madison Avenue. She was taken to the hospital but could not survive. Several members of Wright’s family wrote letters to the Court. They described her as a loving mother and grandmother who lost her life to a senseless crime.

“McCants, a repeat violent offender, fired 15 rounds in seconds on an East Harlem street and killed an innocent 69-year-old woman,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “He will now be where he should be: serving a 37.5-year prison sentence.”https://t.co/ltnepUek9L pic.twitter.com/XvR9e3AwGR — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) May 5, 2026

“New York City families deserve to live free of senseless and destructive violence on our streets. Today’s sentence demonstrates that the women and men of this Office are dedicated to holding all participants in violent gun crimes accountable,” Attorney Clayton said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Cordero was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. His co-conspirator, McCants, who fired 15 shots and killed Wright, has been sentenced to 37.5 years in prison. He, too, has been sentenced to an additional five years of supervised release.

“New Yorkers have been clear: if someone commits a federal gun crime on our streets, New Yorkers want them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. McCants is now where he should be, serving a 37.5-year prison sentence,” Clayton said.

Clayton praised Homeland Security Investigations and the New York City Police Department for their impressive work on the case. He also thanked the United States Marshals Service, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the New York State Board of Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.