Teacher Accused of Twerking, Making Inappropriate Remarks to Students, Arrested

A substitute teacher from Lake County, Florida, was arrested after what is believed to be a “mental health episode.” She allegedly grabbed a student by her neck, “twerked,” and called herself a “million dollar pr****tute.” On Monday, April 20, around 10:20 a.m., a school resource deputy responded to a classroom disturbance at Lake Minneola High School in Minneola, Fla.

According to News 6, a case report states that upon arrival, the deputy found substitute teacher Angela Faith Jourdan yelling and saying they should “put her in prison for life.” Before the deputy arrived, Jourdan was allegedly yelling, slamming her hands on a desk, “twerking,” and making inappropriate comments to students.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Jourdan told students she would engage in s*xual activity with them. She also referred to herself as a “million dollar pr****tute.” Investigators spoke with a student who alleged that Jourdan attacked her near the end of class.

“As the bell rang and students began exiting, [REDACTED] stated she was among the last to leave when Ms. Jourdan yelled at her, called her a derogatory name, and placed her hands on [REDACTED] head and the back of her neck before moving her hand toward [REDACTED] throat,” the report states.

“Assistant Principal Pannett entered and instructed Ms. Jourdan to gather her belongings and leave the classroom,” the report reads, according to the outlet. “Ms. Jourdan refused, stating that she did not want to be (Tasered).”

News 6 obtained bodycam footage that showed the teacher arguing with the deputies while they tried to remove her from the classroom.

“I am not a threat, and I will not be killed,” she said. “I already got tased by the police in Pine Hills, and I double-dare you.”

“You thought that was a weapon, right? Then you’re gonna say I was a threat,” Jourdan added.

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When the educator continued to refuse to leave the classroom, a deputy reportedly restrained her and escorted her to the front office.

She was fired from Lake Minneola High School on the same day of the incident.

The report also states that Angela Faith Jourdan has a history of bipolar disorder. Her meltdown in the classroom could be a possible “mental health episode.” It has not yet been revealed if Jourdan has a criminal history.

Lake County School Board Chair Bill Mathias said he was immediately alerted to the incident. He praised the students for their response to the situation.

“That was very moving to me,” Mathias said. He noted that students appeared to show sensitivity, as they thought it might have been a mental health issue.

Jourdan now faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, simple battery and two counts of disruption of a school function.