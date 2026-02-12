Students Claim They Faced Shooting Threats During Anti-ICE Protest — But Authorities Deny Presence of Gun

As ICE operations continue in various parts of the United States, protesters are also refusing to back down, with clashes erupting between demonstrators and ICE agents.

Despite the back-to-back tragedies in Minnesota, ICE agents have refused to cut down on harsh means because of the administration’s continuous support and backup.

On February 11, 2026, students of Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, CA, claimed that their anti-ICE protest, which was being held at Central Park on Tuesday afternoon, was disrupted when a man in a black van allegedly threatened them.

A video from the scene of the protest showed the students running away from the black van. Rebecca Hindman, a witness and the admin of the social media page ‘Rise Up SCV,’ reportedly noticed the students when she stopped at a red light.

Speaking to FOX 11, Hindman said, “That’s when I found out there was a young man in a red sweatshirt who is a senior at Saugus and that the gentleman in the car had threatened to shoot him in the face.”

Hindman continued, “I’m like what are you doing, why are you doing this, you shouldn’t be threatening children that’s not ok. He just was abstinent and seemed to be getting a kick that he threatened children. That he threatened a Hispanic child with potential death.”

She further added, “From the videos I’ve seen, something was definitely used to threaten him. I don’t know what because the initial reaction of the students that were there was definitely fear.”

While no gun could be seen in the video, the students insisted that they were threatened. After initially running away from the man, they went back, demanding answers.

It should be noted here that on November 14th, 2019, Saugus High School witnessed a mass shooting and therefore threatening students near that campus is traumatic in itself.

Even though there is a lack of visual proof of a gun, the students did appear threatened in the video and therefore the possibility of the existence of a weapon cannot be denied.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department, however, doubled down on the no gun stance and issued a statement that said, “Responding deputies canvassed the area but were unable to locate the male adult.”

“The Deputies contacted the involved parties at the scene, and the incident was documented. Investigators are continuing to pursue leads and are contacting additional witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation,” they stated.

As ICE continues to instil panic in citizens across America, the acting director of the federal agency, Todd Lyons, recently appeared for the Department of Homeland Security hearing following the fatal shootings of Renee Good Nicole and Alex Pretti.

However, when asked if he would apologize to Good’s family for the injustice done to her, Lyons flat out refused and rather acknowledged President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s comments regarding the shootings.

Lyons’ attitude showed how stubborn ICE was regarding their mode of operation and given they have the full support of the administration, it does not seem likely to change at any moment.

With the students of Saugus High School claiming they were threatened during their protest, it now remains to be seen if any new details emerge about the black van or the man driving it.