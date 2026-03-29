‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Breaks Internet With Historic 1 Billion Views

The upcoming film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” has made history even before hitting theaters. The film’s trailer has surpassed 1 billion views in just four days, becoming the first movie trailer to reach the milestone.

According to Variety, the trailer has crossed 1 billion views, with data tracked by analytics firm WaveMetrix. Released worldwide on March 17, 2026, the trailer has now amassed more than 1.1 billion views globally across multiple platforms.

The trailer has also broken additional records. It generated 718.6 million views within its first 24 hours, making it the largest trailer launch in cinema history. This surpasses the previous record held by Deadpool & Wolverine, which recorded 365 million views in a single day.

A Brand New Day starts now. Watch the official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day – exclusively in theatres July 31.pic.twitter.com/ETHuQV7Lye — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) March 18, 2026

The numbers are significantly higher than those of previous Spider-Man films. No Way Home generated approximately 355 million views on its first day. The massive response to the new trailer was driven in part by an unconventional release strategy, as fans worldwide shared short clips on social media even before the full trailer dropped, helping build strong buzz and engagement.

Social media reactions have further amplified excitement for the 2026 film. Many fans have praised the darker tone and emotional storyline showcased in the trailer. One user wrote, “This is insane hype,” while others described it as “the biggest trailer ever,” highlighting the scale of anticipation surrounding its release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo. The story continues the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, following Peter as he lives alone after the world forgets his identity.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), made history as the first movie trailer to surpass 1 billion views, hitting the milestone in just 4 days after release. It also broke the 24 hour debut record, previously held by the GTA VI trailer with 475 million views. pic.twitter.com/YtTdwmjx3H — Movie Moments Analyst (@Movies_analyst) March 25, 2026

Producer Amy Pascal said Peter will be seen fully embracing his role as Spider-Man in the film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie is set for a global release on July 31, 2026.

With record-breaking viewership and strong fan reactions, this upcoming Marvel movie is all set to generate significant box office revenue, positive reviews and widespread audience enthusiasm.