Somaliland Offers to Extradite Ilhan Omar After Vance Fraud Accusation

Somaliland said Sunday that it would accept the extradition of Rep. Ilhan Omar after Vice President JD Vance accused the Minnesota Democrat of committing immigration fraud. Omar’s office dismissed the claim as false.

Fox News reported that the Republic of Somaliland, which views itself as a separate state from Somalia, responded on X after Vance stated that the Trump administration believes Omar “definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States.”

The post from Somaliland said, “Deportation? Please, you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom. Extradition? Say the word …” Fox News reported that this message followed Vance discussing Omar during an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

Vance mentioned that he had spoken with White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller about potential legal options regarding the congresswoman.

Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom.

Extradition? Say the word … https://t.co/nV3uHojqqT — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 28, 2026

“We’re trying to look at what the remedies are,” Vance said. “The thing we’re trying to figure out is what the legal remedies are now that we know she committed immigration fraud. How do we investigate her? How do we build a case to get justice for the American people?”

Omar’s office responded quickly. Connor McNutt, Omar’s chief of staff, told Fox News Digital that Vance’s accusation was “a ridiculous lie.”

McNutt added, “This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to ‘create stories’ to redirect the media. This is a ridiculous lie and a desperate attempt to distract from the pedophile protection party’s unpopular war of choice, rising gas prices, and declining polling numbers.”

This dispute follows years of attacks from Trump and his allies over allegations that Omar married her brother to help him enter the United States. Fox News reported that Omar has denied those accusations previously.

Illhan Omar says “there’s no G-ddamn way” there’s $9 Billion in fraud in Minnesota “I think you need to get examined because your brain is fried in some way.” pic.twitter.com/RrD1XVhxEl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2026

In a December social media post cited by Fox News and The National News Desk, Omar called the claims “bigoted lies” and stated about Trump, “He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to promote, he’s resorting to repeating bigoted lies instead.”

Somaliland’s involvement introduces an international dimension to a dispute that has mostly occurred within U.S. politics. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated with its own governing institutions, although it lacks broad international recognition.

The Council on Foreign Relations notes that no country recognized Somaliland’s sovereignty for decades after its 1991 declaration, while Britannica states that the territory claimed independence from the rest of Somalia that same year.

Fox News reported that most of the international community, including the United States, still does not recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

The publication also reported that Somaliland’s post came amid criticism of Omar’s opposition to the recognition of Somaliland and her support for Somalia’s territorial claims.

The outlet mentioned that Israel became the first U.N. member state to recognize Somaliland, linking this to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of full diplomatic relations last year.

There is no extradition treaty between the U.S. and Somaliland, and if she were to be extradited in reality, the U.S will deal with Somalia. However, the Minnesota Dem has not been accused of any crimes, and the fraud claims remain unproven.