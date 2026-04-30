SNL Writer’s Missing Sister “No Longer Alive” Post Triggers a LAPD Homicide Investigation

A Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer and actor said his sister was found dead four months after she went missing on Dec. 22. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Jimmy Fowlie shared in a detailed Instagram post on Wednesday that his sister, Christina Lynn Downer, had died. The Los Angeles Police Department informed Fowlie’s family that Downer is “no longer alive.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Christina Lynn Downer’s case, which began as a missing persons investigation after she was reported missing in December, has now been reclassified as a homicide investigation.

“Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable,” the post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fowlie (@jimmyfowlie)

Jimmy Fowlie alleged that weeks before his sister went missing, someone else was operating Downer’s social media accounts without authorization. They used her accounts to ask for money and create a web of lies to convince people she was “going off the grid.”

“I am sharing this because I believe whoever is responsible hopes to erase her in every way possible,” Jimmy Fowlie wrote. He mourned her absence and said he wished to “amplify” the story, as he believed she was a kind soul who mattered to him.

The writer, who has contributed to SNL scripts since 2022, said he shared the details to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can, and I hope you will too. The best way to support me now is to share this post and talk about her story,” Fowlie added alongside images of the siblings.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Jimmy Fowlie first revealed details about Christina Lynn Downer’s disappearance in December 2025. He posted a picture of her on Instagram with her details and said that the family was worried for her safety.

“My sister has been missing, and we are worried she isn’t safe,” Fowlie captioned the post. ” Her married name is Downer, but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so anyone who has seen her can provide information to the police,” the post read with contact details.

Jimmy Fowlie shared another post the next day, mentioning Christina’s possible whereabouts. He said she was attached to her dog, Rex, and they might be found together.

Fowlie further revealed that she was last spotted in Koreatown, a neighborhood in Los Angeles known for its diverse population and lively atmosphere. He said he last spoke to her on Nov. 26, 2025.

“I heard from her on Nov 26. She was active on social media until Dec 15. Detectives have advised us not to share certain details to avoid compromising the case,” Fowlie added.

She was active on social media until Dec. 15, after which she stopped posting. He said Christina had no known history of mental illness or estrangement from family members. He was emotional about her well-being and wrote that he was “thinking about her every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fowlie (@jimmyfowlie)

According to another report by Entertainment Weekly, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was actively searching for Christina Lynn Downer, who was described as a 38-year-old woman with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds, and standing 5’1.

“Christina’s family and friends are concerned for her safety,” the LAPD report read.

Jimmy Fowlie began writing for Saturday Night Live during its 48th season and was one of the individuals who contributed to the viral “Domingo” skit. The artist also co-wrote Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

Jimmy Fowlie also does YouTube content alongside other impactful comedy-themed shows. He appeared on the popular late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and other comedy series, including The Other Two, English Teacher, 2 Broke Girls, The Goldbergs, and Teachers.

Several of his colleagues, including Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, and Ashley Padilla, have also reshared Jimmy Fowlie’s Instagram posts for a better reach and supported him during the tough times.