35-Year-Old Admits to Smuggling Migrants for $1,000 But It’s the Romanian Family Operation That Might Send Him to Prison for Life

A 35-year-old dual Canadian American citizen was pleaded guilty on Monday, May 11, for his involvement in a migrant smuggling conspiracy that also resulted in the killing of a Romanian family, including two adults and two children in 2023. The reported operation for alien smuggling also suggested a well-organized route moving migrants from Europe into Canada and later across the border.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the court documents suggest that Timothy Oakes was the key moderator in a human smuggling organization (HSO). The organization was responsible for smuggling aliens from Canada into northern New York. The 35-year-old from the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Territory reportedly used boats to cross the St. Lawrence River. He regularly moved migrants into the United States this way.

Canadian American man pled guilty for role in deadly alien smuggling conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of a family, including two children under the age of three, in the St. Lawrence River. Timothy Oakes was a key facilitator in a human smuggling organization that smuggled… — U.S. Department of Justice – International (@USDOJ_Intl) May 12, 2026

In addition, investigators suggest that Oakes’ home on Cornwall Island, Ontario, was used as a temporary stop before the HSO moved them across the border. He reportedly earned around $1,000 per alien he transported into the United States.

The HSO reportedly smuggled migrants from various countries, including Romania and India. The investigators further revealed that the aliens first stayed at motels arranged by the organization before moving to the reserve’s border. Members of the group allegedly moved them from mainland Cornwall to Cornwall Island, where they waited near the St. Lawrence River.

Other members then used boats to cross the river, after which drivers transported them farther into northern New York. The defendant facilitated the operation by providing migrants with a place to stay at his home and occasionally taking them across the river by boat himself.

While making one such trip back on March 20, 2023, Oakes transited a Romanian family of four to a public boat launch at Cornwall Island, according to Justice.gov. Around 9:30 p.m., Oakes left his boat at the boat launch. His brother, Casey Oakes, and the family were to use it to cross the river into the United States. Nonetheless, the boat overturned while crossing due to harsh weather conditions. Four members of the Romanian family and Casey Oakes died as a result.

The members of the smuggling group knew the river conditions were unsafe. These included strong winds, extremely cold temperatures, and poor visibility. Despite this, Timothy Oakes went ahead with the transit, endangering everyone’s lives.

Now, years later, the 35-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle migrants. He also faced four counts of smuggling for financial profit and four counts of smuggling that led to deaths. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 11 and could face anywhere from five years to life imprisonment. A federal judge will decide the final punishment after reviewing sentencing guidelines and other factors required by law.

Several co-conspirators have already pleaded guilty in the case. They include Dakota Montour, Kawisiiostha Celecia Sharrow, and Janet Terrance. Each entered their plea on different dates between 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities requested the deportation of two others in 2025. Stephanie Square and Rahsontanohstha Delormier were deported from Canada to the United States and now await trial.