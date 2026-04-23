Royal Family Split Over King Charles’ Handling of Ex-Prince Andrew

Senior members of the British royal family may be privately questioning King Charles III’s firm stance on the former Prince Andrew. Insiders told Closer Online, that tensions are high because of a growing divide over how the disgraced royal should be treated. And the king does not seem to be budging in the way that he’s been handling things.

Sources shared that Prince Edward and Princess Anne are increasingly concerned that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pushed too far after Charles came down harshly against his brother because of his reported ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While Andrew has consistently denied all allegations against him, the public no longer respects him, leading Charles to strip him of royal titles, honors and military affiliations. He also removed him from his residence at Royal Lodge.

Why Charles may NEVER speak to Andrew again: As Edward and Anne reach out to shamed brother over fears for his 'fragile mental state', we reveal how the King can't forgive him https://t.co/IoI4CWNHnr — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 14, 2026

Because Andrew has been through so much since late last year, his the other royal siblings have rallied around him. They are not defending Andrew’s actions, but they are concerned about how isolated he is now that he has been kicked out.

Edward and Anne reportedly believe their brother is in a “fragile” state and they are afraid that he may be at risk if Charles doesn’t switch up his approach. Both siblings are apparently asking the king for a steadier approach that balances accountability with family responsibility which has led to tension between them.

The situation came about when Edward and his wife Sophie did a “brotherly welfare check” on Andrew at Sandringham. It was then that they noticed that he was in a “fragile state of mind.” Now Anne has also come to the table because they “both feel things have gone too far.” They say that Andrew has been “pushed to the brink.”

An insider described the situation as a “duty of care” issue, pointing out that Andrew’s wellbeing cannot be ignored. The insider stated that both Anne and Edward fear that leaving him increasingly isolated will have consequences, particularly because his mental health is seemingly not the best.

The source added, ” It’s not about excusing what he’s done, they respect that the legal side must move forward, but they think the way it’s being handled within the family has been too harsh and could end up backfiring if he becomes even more unstable.”

A reconciliation seems impossible under William's leadership. https://t.co/bvASCBeh5u — StyleCaster (@StyleCaster) April 23, 2026

King Charles, however, is said to remain firm. He believes that the monarchy must be protected above all, even when it involves difficult personal decisions. The king is reportedly handling Andrew’s situation firmly because he needs the public to still have trust in the royals, and he is unlikely to undo his actions even though his family apparently is putting him under severe pressure to do so.

And it’s not only the King’s immediate siblings who find themselves taking sides. Prince William and his wife are also reportedly supporting the king’s approach because they know that maintaining the royal family’s reputation is more important than any disagreements.

The public is also standing by Charles. Polls show that the vast majority agreed that stripping Andrew of his titles was the right decision.