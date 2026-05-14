Rochester Man Gets 21 Months in Prison for Repeatedly Threatening and Stalking a Police Officer

A 38-year-old man from Rochester, New York, identified as Orlando Justice, has been sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for threatening a police officer. At the time of arrest, he reportedly warned the officer that he was aware where the officer lived and had repeatedly contacted him. U.S. District Judge Meredith A. Vacca announced the decision.

According to the press release published on the Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York, Attorney Michael DiGiacomo shared the update. The note states that the defendant was convicted of “transmission of threatening communications in interstate commerce.”

Prosecutors state that the case dates back to Nov. 23, 2024, when a Rochester Police Officer (Victim) arrested Justice, who was intoxicated at the time of arrest and was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital. Justice threatened the police officer in the hospital, stating that he would come to his house and injure him. As a result, he subsequently faced charges of trespassing and resisting arrest and was issued an appearance ticket.

This was not all, as the accused continued making multiple calls to the officer via cellular service and FaceTime. Authorities revealed that in one of the FaceTime calls, Justice told the officer, “I told you that I would find you,” and claimed he was aware of the officer’s personal information and whereabouts. He went on to tell the officer that he “messed with the wrong one” and called himself a “different breed of human.”

Justice also sought the names of the other officers who were responsible for his arrest and continued to threaten him to go to his home. The investigators said he continued calling the officer and encouraged his other friends to do the same. The note reveals that Justice called the officer a few hours later through FaceTime, asking, “Why did your friends come to my house?”

When the officer asked Justice to identify himself, he replied that the officer already knew who he was and used the name “John Doe.” The officer then told him not to contact him again and ended the call. The following day, Justice sent multiple text messages, one of which read, “Don’t get scared now.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire handled the prosecution. The sentence followed a probe by the Rochester Police Department, the Greece Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York State Police, all under the leadership of their respective officials.

In other news, in March 2026, a similar case was reported in which an Oakland County man was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison. According to CBS News, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed that the 31-year-old Rochester man, Jamar Warren, threatened Judge Kathryn Viviano for sentencing him to prison in November 2022 in a case involving assault with a dangerous weapon.

The state prosecutors also confirmed that Warren admitted guilt in January to a charge of making a terrorist threat. In an official statement, Nessel said, “We cannot tolerate violent threats made against judges for simply doing their job,” further stating that intimidating a judge was an “attack on the rule of law.”