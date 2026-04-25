Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Trigger Divisive Age Gap Conversation

Robert De Niro was recently spotted with his girlfriend, reigniting speculation about the huge age gap between them. Rumors of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen being together began in 2021, after the actor officially separated from his second wife in 2018. The two officially appeared together in 2023, with their first meeting dating back to the set of the 2015 movie The Intern. Chen, who played De Niro’s teacher, was tasked with teaching De Niro’s character tai chi. The two welcomed a child, named Gia, together in April 2023.

According to Page Six, De Niro casually broke the news of becoming a father at 79. When a reporter called the Goodfellas star a “Father of six,” De Niro quickly corrected him and said, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” The two-time Academy Award winner reflected on becoming a father at 80, calling the experience “pure joy.”

Robert De Niro 3 Yaşındaki Kızıyla Parka Gitti 82 yaşındaki Robert De Niro, sevgilisi Tiffany Chen ve üç yaşındaki kızı Gia ile çocuk parkında görüntülendi; usta oyuncu küçük kızını salıncakta salladı.https://t.co/40Gg2eE7Yr pic.twitter.com/J8GR3nzxhC — Haber.Biz (@Duy_Turkiye) April 14, 2026

“It feels great,” De Niro said in a conversation with AARP. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous. When she gets older — who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing …”

That said, while Chen and De Niro appear to be happy together, the age gap between the two is glaringly obvious. As of writing, Tiffany is 46, and Robert will turn 83 in August. That said, ever since the relationship became public, the internet hasn’t stopped scrutinizing the age gap. The two made an appearance at the Chanel pre-Oscar dinner party in Beverly Hills in 2024. The two appeared together in quite simple clothing, but the internet had its opinions.

NOW: “He must be stopped now!” – Actor Robert DeNiro speaking ahead of massive No Kings March in NYC Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/sV6pFS8JVK — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2026

“Looks like grandpa had a night out with his caregiver,” one user commented. Another added, “It’s nice that she took her grandad out for the day.” De Niro has been quite vocal about his disdain for Donald Trump, frequently speaking out against the president and participating in rallies. In a video posted of the legendary actor attending the “No Kings” protest, one user noted the immense age gap between him and his wife.

“He is sick! Tiffany Chen is approximately 45–46 years old, and her partner, actor Robert De Niro, is 81–82 years old,” the user began. “They have a roughly 35-year age gap and have been linked since 2021.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in April 2023.” That said, despite the internet’s scrutiny, De Niro has stated that he is happy in his relationship with Tiffany Chen and continues to play an active role as a father in his children’s lives.

In 2025, one user responded to criticism over the age gap between Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen by pointing out similar gaps among other celebrity couples. “Robert De Niro is 35 years older than Tiffany Chen,” the user wrote. “Brad Pitt is 26 years older than Ines de Ramon, George Clooney is 19 years older than Amal Clooney, Michael Douglas is 25 years older than Catherine Zeta Jones, Kris Jenner is 25 years older than Corey Gamble, Nicholas Cage is 35 years older than Riko Shibata.” The list continued with several other high-profile relationships.