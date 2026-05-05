Queen Camilla Gives Brief Two-Word Verdict on Meeting Melania Trump and Donald Trump

Queen Camilla appeared in an exclusive interview with the Today show host Jenna Bush Hager. She shared details of her first U.S. visit since she became queen with King Charles. The two concluded their four-day state visit on April 30. Camilla had a brief response to the first three days spent with the first couple, Melania Trump and Donald Trump.

Camilla called the first three days “good fun.” The royal couple’s visit included lavish dinners, tea parties, several speeches, and gift exchanges. Hager said to Camilla, “You’re here on this historic visit, 250 years of our country.” She responded, “That’s extraordinary.” The host asked her about the experience so far, and she noted, “It’s been a whistle stop. It’s been really good fun. But we have moved quite fast.”

On 1 May, 2026, HM Queen Camilla USA State Visit Day 4: Virginia — Smitten Farm, a thoroughbred Horse Farm. pic.twitter.com/z76V1oaOyD — Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) May 4, 2026

The interview was filmed at the New York Public Library. There, Hager also remarked on Camilla’s The Queen’s Reading Room charity and her love for reading. The initiative started during the pandemic in 2020, when Camilla selected a few books that could help people mentally during the challenging times and improve their well-being. She listed eight of her favorite books in the local newspaper. She said, “All these people write to me all over the world, so we thought, why not try and take it a step further?”

The event was organized by the same organization. Sarah Jessica Parker, Gyles Brandreth, and writers Harlan Coben and Min Jin Lee were present at the event.

Camilla wore a blue crepe silk outfit by Fiona Clare. She paired it with a white and blue Britannia brooch that belonged to the late queen. Hager pointed out during the interview, “You’ve been to a lot of places, to quite a few.”

Camilla was full of appreciation and said, “We have, but it’s been wonderful. And everybody’s been very kind and welcoming. It’s always a pleasure to be here. It’s always lovely to be back in New York.”

Her Majesty Queen Camilla spoke with Jenna Bush Hager this week as she traveled to the United States, discussing the royal’s visit and passion for reading.https://t.co/acWFq1I0b3 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 30, 2026

She also had a message for all Americans: “Well, I’d like to say, keep reading. I think it’s very important, and you know, specialist statistics are showing that reading is falling in children. We’ve got to find a way of bringing it up.” Beyond books, the Queen’s initiative has also expanded into podcasts. It now reaches 180 nations. She mentioned books like Little Women, What Katy Did, and Charlotte’s Web in her speech.

In addition, she credited her father for encouraging her to read. She explained, “He used to sit at the end of our beds every night and read us these incredibly exciting stories, some of them quite frightening, with pillows over our heads, but he just gave us this incredible interest.”