Pete Hegseth Declines to Comment on Trump’s Mental Fitness Under Oath, Redirects Discussion

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked a question about President Donald Trump’s mental stability during a congressional appearance. He refused to answer it while under oath. California Democrat Sara Jacobs asked Hegseth, “Is the president mentally fit to be commander-in-chief?” The California Democrat showed Trump’s unhinged Truth Social posts demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be opened and the one where he mentioned ending a civilization.

Hegseth refused to even acknowledge the question. Instead, he asked Jacobs if she had raised the same concern about Joe Biden during his four years in office.

Hegeseth replied, “You’re asking that after defending Biden, who could barely speak, and a defense secretary who went AWOL for a week?” Jacobs was quick to note, “Mr Secretary, Joe Biden is not the president. Mr Trump has been president for a year and a half, and I’m asking you right now.”

🚨 SECWAR PETE HEGSETH WITH THE STUNNING TAKEDOWN REP. JACOBS (D): Do you believe that the president is mentally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief?! HEGSETH: 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/LOUGZaVgey — Donald Trump Fan page🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@OvTones) April 29, 2026

The Secretary of War replied, “And I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief, who indeed uh is, I, I mean every, I mean, I mean, every single day.” Hegseth also praised Trump as the most insightful and sharpest commander-in-chief.

Jacobs repeated that Biden isn’t the president. Hegseth responded with, “And you want to compare, I mean, you want to ask that question after you and your fellow Democrats defended Joe Biden, who could barely speak and didn’t know what day of the week it was? He governed through an autopen.”

Jacobs also noted that it’s not just Democrats asking the same questions about Trump’s mental health. Republicans are raising them too. She asked, “How do I explain to my constituents that while they’re in harm’s way, their commander-in-chief is posting these unhinged posts?”

She then showed Trump’s AI Jesus post and said it’s offensive to Christians. The post sparked massive backlash, and the president deleted it. She mentioned the mental stability of our commander-in-chief is deeply important to the troops and the country. Hegseth interjected that it wasn’t important during the Biden era. He again deflected from her point.

Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth was greeted by protestors before his hearing: "Why did you order the bombing of school children?" “How many Americans have to die for Israel?” pic.twitter.com/kk6vewyZbF — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) April 29, 2026

Jacobs fired back that Iran’s war has only led to American troops dying and being wounded. She added, “The Strait of Hormuz – which was wide open – is now closed, less than 90% of traffic through the strait is still not going despite the ceasefire. The Iranian regime is still in power, and it still has nuclear material. Furthermore, she noted. The war is costing billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money. Jacobs said they should be questioning Hegseth’s mental stability if he thinks they are winning the war.

Pentagon is already asking for $1.5 trillion for the next defense budget. Hegseth was also called a war criminal by protestors right before his hearing. One asked, “Why did you order the bombing of school children?” The next question was, “How many Americans have to die for Israel?” Protestors also asked why he ordered the bombing of school children, referring to the attack on a girls’ school in Iran.